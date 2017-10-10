The Echo Show, which was announced back in May, is currently on sale on Amazon. You can now get the device in either black or white for $199.99, which is $30 off its normal retail price. The deal is available for a limited time, but there’s no word on when exactly it will end.

Editor's Pick Amazon expands voice calls for its Echo speakers to the UK, Germany, and Austria Amazon Echo and Echo Dot owners in the UK, Germany, and Austria can now make voice calls and send audio messages to each other. The support was previously added to US owners of the Echo …

The Echo Show is powered by Alexa and will play the music you want from services like Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio, tell you the what the weather is like, and answer any questions you might have. You can also use it to control other smart devices in your home such as security cameras, lights, and so forth. There’s no YouTube support for the time being, however.

What makes it different than Amazon’s Echo smart speakers is that it’s equipped with a 7-inch display that can show song lyrics, the weather, and can also be used to make voice calls, among other things.

Interested in getting the deal? Visit Amazon’s website via the button below to place your order.

If the Echo Show isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other Alexa-powered smart devices to choose from. Amazon recently unveiled the new Echo, Echo Max, and Echo Spot, all of which are cheaper than the Echo Show. The Echo Spot is the only one that sports a display, but it’s rather small at just 2.5-inches. You can learn more about it as well as the rest of the new Echo lineup by clicking here.