We have come across a great deal for those of you looking for a smartphone with a big screen and an affordable price tag, possibly as a backup if the Nokia 3310 hasn’t got you all nostalgic. Walmart is selling the Alcatel Onetouch Allura (on AT&T GoPhone) for just $49.88. You’ll save exactly $69.12 if you decide to get it, as the device normally retails for $119.

Although its specs won’t knock your socks off, it’s still a solid smartphone. It sports a 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 212 chipset. It has 2 GB of RAM and only 16 GB of storage, which you can luckily expand for an additional 32 GB.

The device features an 8 MP primary camera with LED flash and a front-facing selfie snapper that has a 2 MP sensor. It runs Android 5.1 Lollipop, while a 2,500 mAh battery keeps the lights on. Alcatel’s affordable smartphone has a silver back and a black front and comes with a one-year warranty. You can also opt for the additional two-year protection plan Walmart is offering that will set you back $9. To sweeten the deal, the retailer will deliver the device to your doorstep for free, which will save you a few extra bucks.

There’s no word on how long this deal will last for, so it’s probably best to place your order sooner rather than later. Visit Walmart’s website via the button below to do so.