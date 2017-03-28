Better late than never: Google recently allowed developers to temporarily set their apps free in the Play Store, and what do you know, developers are actually loving this feature!

The latest great app to go free in the Play Store is A Dark Room. The minimalist indie hit usually costs a very reasonable $0.99, but now you can get it without spending anything at all, which is always nice.

A Dark Room is a text-based puzzle that proves once again you don’t need flashy graphics or a fat development budget to create a compile gaming experience. First released in 2013 on iOS, the game received praise from critics and it even hit the top position of the iOS download ranks in April 2014. Quite impressive for a title that goes against just about every major trend in mobile gaming. Finally, A Dark Room hit the Play Store in summer of 2016.

A Dark Room starts you out in a titular dark room and quickly turns into a resource management and adventure RPG – and it’s all text-based! Intrigued? Go download the game right now to see what the fuss is all about.