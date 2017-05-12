CTIA

The CTIA has launched a new tool called the Stolen Phone Checker. As you can probably tell by its name, it allows you to check if a used smartphone you’re thinking of buying has been stolen.

The tool is really simple to use, as all you have to do is type in a device’s IMEI, MEID, or ESN number, which can be found in the device’s settings menu or by dialing *#06#.

It’s always a good idea to check if the smartphone you want to buy has been declared stolen. If the original owner reports the theft, the device can be blocked from accessing wireless carrier networks, meaning you won’t be able to use it for calls or sending texts.

So the next time you’re looking for a used smartphone on eBay or any other website, do make sure you check it hasn’t been stolen with the help of the Stolen Phone Checker tool. It takes less than a minute and is free of charge. You can visit the website by clicking the button below.