We are back after a crazy week of MWC with another ‘Crowdfunding project of the week’, where we highlight the hottest tech products from sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Ready for this week’s featured gadget? Let’s jump right into it.

Do you like mechanical keyboards? You must have noticed pretty much any good option out there is for gamers. Gaming keyboards are great, but they don’t fit in all the time. Some people just want a good-looking, conservative keyboard with the benefits modern technology has to offer. But what if you also like those retro aesthetics?

lofree is a mechanical keyboard inspired by the looks of vintage typewriters. But don’t confuse this for an archaic, obsolete device. It has all the benefits of a modern keyboard, and then some.

For starters, you get the mechanical keyboard performance and feedback, with a sound that is almost musical. That, in and of itself, is something mechanical keyboard fans love, but then there is all the tech under the hood. This wireless keyboard can connect with up to 3 devices. Simply swap between them using hot keys and you can have yourself a very productive time. Of course, there is also a wired mode.

Other features include dimmable back-lit keys, a compact design, an Apple keyboard layout and auto-sleep mode. Furthermore, you will never have to worry about compatibility. This little guy is compatible with Windows, Mac OS, iOS and (of course) Android.

To make matters even better, battery life will not be something you will have to think much about. This thing can last up to 15 months with the back lights turned off. Switch the lights to 100% and you should get around 720 hours of juice, which is still amazing.

Interested? You can sign up for one with as little as $79 by supporting the Indiegogo campaign. The funding goal has been far surpassed and the campaign still has a month to go. But thankfully you won’t have to wait long to get your keyboard – it should ship this May.

Who is signing up? Catch all the details on Indiegogo and hit the comments to let us know if this is something you would get behind.