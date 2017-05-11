Previously, so long as you forked over $40 a month, Cricket Wireless was more than happy to cough up 3 GB of high-speed data. That allotment is set to change, however, as AT&T’s prepaid subsidiary gives those folks a bit more data to play with on a monthly basis.

Starting tomorrow, May 12, Cricket Wireless’ Basic tier will include 4 GB of high-speed data – a 33-percent increase from before – at no extra charge. Keep in mind that the prepaid service takes off $5 per month if you opt for its auto-pay, bringing the Basic tier down to $35. Similar to T-Mobile’s One plan, that monthly price includes taxes and fees.

Basic tier customers might have more data to play with very soon, but, as with all of its plans, Cricket Wireless caps your upload and download speeds. Furthermore, once your monthly data bucket dries up, the prepaid service throttles your speed to an almost laughably-bad level.

Finally, the Basic tier does not include international texting or talk, text, and data to and from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. You will need to spring for the more expensive monthly options if you want those two features.

Even so, Cricket Wireless is a solid option for those who want to use AT&T’s network and not want to spend a fortune doing so. As previously mentioned, the updated Basic tier plan will go into effect Friday, May 12.