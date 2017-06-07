After having its phone prematurely unveiled a few months ago, Coolpad officially announced the Defiant, the next budget phone in T-Mobile’s and MetroPCS’ lineups.

Taking a look at the spec sheet reveals a phone that is the exact opposite of a flagship-level handset – a 5-inch 854 x 480 display dominates the front, with capacity back, home, and overflow buttons below and a 2 MP sensor above. Around back sits a 5 MP camera, with the removable rear panel equipped with a matte surface.

Under the hood, Qualcomm’s 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 and 1 GB of RAM run the show. An anemic 8 GB of storage is available, but you can throw in a microSD card slot should you want more. The Defiant also runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, with the 2,450 mAh battery keeping the lights on.

Interestingly, even given its status as a budget phone, the Defiant supports band 12 LTE and Rich Communications Services (RCS) messaging.

Alas, even though the phone screams “affordable,” we do not know what pricing will look like. Even so, it looks as if the Defiant will not break the bank. If there is enough here to peak your interest, the phone will launch through T-Mobile on June 16, with a MetroPCS launch set for sometime this summer.