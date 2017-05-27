Last week we brought you news of a hot discount on the G-Boom Boombox to make the bass fans purr. If you’re looking to trade off a bit of that punch for something equally rugged, but which fits in your pocket, then you’re in luck.

Today’s deal is the aptly-named Trakk Bullet Ultra Compact Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. Both waterproof and shockproof, each unit is rigorously tested by firing jets of water at it. If it can stand that, it’s more than equipped for your next camping trip or festival.

Don’t let its size fool you.

Unlike the Boombox (which you’d probably want to be carrying on your shoulder like a boss anyway) the Trakk Bullet couldn’t be more portable. At just 6 inches long and 8 ounces in weight, you can slip into your pocket at a moment’s notice. Don’t let it’s size fool you though. It will still give you a high quality sound, with surprisingly high volume and bass to boot.

It even has an inbuilt mic, so while you’re spinning those tracks via Bluetooth, why not use it to make calls too?

4.8 out of 5 stars - Amazon Customer Reviews

The Bullet usually sells for $70. It’s a bit cheaper at other online market like Amazon, where you can pick it up for $55. But at Tech deals, for a few days at least, it’s discounted to just $40! You can pick it up in three colors – Black, blue and red.

So if you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker which punches above it’s weight, grab this offer before it expires by hitting the button below!

