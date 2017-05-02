Comic book readers can now check out a selection of Marvel titles via Amazon‘s “All you can read” Comixology Unlimited subscription service. Marvel is the first of the “Big Two” comic book publishers to join the service, which already offers thousands of digital comic book issues to read for the price of $5.99 a month.

Comixology has been selling digital comics from Marvel, and the other “Big Two” publisher DC Comics, via its storefront for some time. However, when Amazon launched the Netflix-like Comixology Unlimited in 2016, it had to settle for offering selections from smaller comic book publishers like Dark Horse, IDW, Image, Dynamite and others for its flat monthly fee. The fact that Marvel has now joined this service, even in a limited form, is a big coup for Comixology Unlimited.

Comixology Unlimited now offers a wide variety of Marvel titles, ranging from the original Civil War series to Amazing Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition, Amazon’s separate Kindle Unlimited service, which offers tons of ebooks to access for $9.99 a month, has now added a number of Marvel collections to its roster, including Astonishing X-Men Vol. 1: Gifted, Star Wars Vol. 1: Skywalker Strikes and more. Both services also have free 30-day trial offers.

Keep in mind that Marvel already runs its own digital comic book store that includes Marvel Unlimited, which offers access to a ton more comics for the price of $9.99 a month, or $69 a year. DC Comics is the only major comic book publisher that does not offer its titles in an “all you can read” subscription service.