This article originally appeared on our sister site, Charged.

It’s nice to have access to the internet in your car, especially if you spend a lot of time on the road with friends and family. People want to stay connected everywhere they are, which is why Chevrolet announced an unlimited prepaid 4G LTE data plan.

It is available to Chevrolet owners in the US with an in-vehicle OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and will set you back $20 per month. The plan is enabled by AT&T and available from March 3.

Chevrolet has decided to offer an unlimited plan because its customers are using more and more data in their vehicles every year. In 2016, Chevrolet owners used 4 million gigabytes of data, which is 200 percent more when compared to the year before. That is the equivalent of streaming more than 17.5 million hours of video.

Alan Batey, global head of Chevrolet, explains:

We have contractors bidding jobs in their Silverados, families streaming movies in their Suburbans and Malibus and everyone tapping into the cloud for music.

Chevrolet is the first major car manufacturer to offer a prepaid unlimited data plan, but we do expect that its competitors will follow soon. The demand for unlimited internet access in cars is increasing, as people want to stream music and videos as well as check out the latest news while they are on the road.