At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Lenovo took the wraps of the Moto G5. The device was originally launched in two colors — Fine Gold and Lunar Gray. It now looks like the mid-ranger will soon be available in another color option. The popular leaker Roland Quandt‏ has posted a press image of the Blue Sapphire version of the Moto G5 on Twitter.

As you can see, the smartphone is blue on the back as well as on the sides, while the front remains black. Unfortunately, details regarding its availability are not known yet. Based on the fact that the image has already leaked, we expect that the device will go on sale soon. However, do keep in mind that it might not be available in every market.

In terms of specs, the blue Moto G5 is expected to be identical to the other two color options. This means that it will sport a 5-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. You’ll find the Snapdragon 430 under the hood along with 2 or 3 GB of RAM. There is 16 GB/32 GB of storage available, which can be expanded for an additional 128 GB with the help of a microSD card.

The Moto G5 has a 13 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and PDAF, while the selfie snapper has a 5 MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Other features include a fingerprint scanner located on the front, a 2,800 mAh battery that is removable, and a metal body. The smartphone ships with Android 7.0 Nougat on board.

The Blue Sapphire version of the Moto G5 is also expected to cost the same as the other two color variants, which means that it should start at €199 for the model with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage.