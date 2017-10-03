

After a brief hiatus, we’re back with a new Weekly Plan Spotlight! This week we decided to track down the nation’s cheapest Unlimited plan, and we were actually pretty surprised with the value.

Before we jump into it, let’s consider Verizon’s Unlimited plan as a benchmark. Big Red’s best deal in that wheelhouse will run you $75 per month, and considering they’re the largest carrier, that means tons of people are on this plan.

However, the cheapest Unlimited plan actually comes from a lesser known carrier a lot of people haven’t even heard of: ROK Mobile. ROK’s Unlimited plan is $25 per month cheaper than Verizon at just $50. And get this: ROK uses Verizon’s network.

That’s right. You’re getting the same coverage with a full third off the price. Bring your own CDMA compatible device if you want to, and hey, you even get roadside assistance thrown in pro bono.

Now, T-Mobile and AT&T will sometimes offer promotional prices that are lower than $50, but like I just said, those are promotional. That means after six months or a year, you’re back to paying more for less.

Typically we like to spotlight price drops and bargains, but ROK doesn’t appear to offer promotions like that. They just offer top-tier Unlimited service at a surprisingly low price.

By piggybacking off of Verizon’s network and not shelling out for advertising, it seems like they’ve remained lean enough to genuinely offer the USA’s least expensive Unlimited plan. Pretty impressive in our book.



ROK Unlimited in a Nutshell

Unlimited talk & text & high speed LTE data , speeds may temporarily slow down at 20GB only during times of high network traffic this soft speed limit known as data deprioritization is common across carriers: Sprint’s is 23GB, AT&T/Verizon’s 22GB and T-Mobile’s 50GB

, speeds may temporarily slow down at 20GB only during times of high network traffic Video streaming in SD (standard def) 480p with the option of turning ‘data stretcher’ feature off for higher streaming speeds only Sprint’s Unlimited data plan offers HD video streaming. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon’s base Unlimited plans have SD streaming

Access to 30 million WiFi hotspots via MyROK App this is not tethering (the ability to share your cellular data with other devices, laptops and tablets) but the option to use more WiFi access points. ROK does not offer tethering aka mobile hotspots Sprint’s the only carrier to offer 10GB of high speed mobile hotspot as part of it’s plan. AT&T’s base plan offers no hotspots. Verizon and T-Mobile offer unlimited hotspots at 3G speeds.

No contracts or credit checks required most of the carriers no longer offer service contracts and most of the prepaid carriers don’t run credit checks or have contracts due to the fact that phones and services are paid for upfront.

Roadside assistance this is a unique feature to ROK and could save you the cost of an annual membership for a motorclub.



