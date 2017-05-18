While many of us likely opt to use custom launchers, the Pixel Launcher has a number of cool features that you’re not really able to get anywhere else. Whether it be instant access to the Google App or cool new features like Notification Dots, there are quite a few reasons to use Google’s stock option.

The company is continuing to improve upon their own launcher, and is introducing a number of new icon shapes for users to enjoy. You can use stock, rounded corner react, square, squircle, or cylinder to get the specific look you’re aiming for. To change this, long press your home screen, press the settings, then select “Change Icon Shape”.

 
Read moreEverything new in Android O: features and changes

Which option is your favorite? Check out the screenshots of the various options here for you to decide for yourself.

News
Google I/O 2017Diving into Android O
,
David Imel
David Imel  is a 21 year-old technology enthusiast hailing from Smartville, Califorina. He moves a lot so he's probably not really living in any one place. David loves Android, Writing, Computer Hardware, Mechanical Keyboards, Super Smash Brothers: Melee, and many other geeky things. He attended the University of California: Santa Cruz from 2013-2017 and now writes articles like no tomorrow.
