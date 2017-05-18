



While many of us likely opt to use custom launchers, the Pixel Launcher has a number of cool features that you’re not really able to get anywhere else. Whether it be instant access to the Google App or cool new features like Notification Dots, there are quite a few reasons to use Google’s stock option.

The company is continuing to improve upon their own launcher, and is introducing a number of new icon shapes for users to enjoy. You can use stock, rounded corner react, square, squircle, or cylinder to get the specific look you’re aiming for. To change this, long press your home screen, press the settings, then select “Change Icon Shape”.





Which option is your favorite? Check out the screenshots of the various options here for you to decide for yourself.