Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 9,700 total votes , 59.8% of our readers said they would absolutely not buy a phone without a 3.5 mm headphone jack. 19.2% of our readers said they would buy a phone without a headphone jack, but they wouldn’t be happy about it, while 19.2% of our readers said they don’t need a headphone jack on their phone.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Samsung has officially announced its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Seriously, these are some really sweet phones. They feature big Quad HD+ displays, top-of-the-line processors, IP68 ratings and pretty much everything else you’d expect to find on a high-end flagship.

For as many positives as they have, though, they’re not perfect. Some could argue that the devices’ batteries (3,000 and 3,500 mAh) could use a bump up in capacity, while many other folks seem to think Samsung put the fingerprint sensor in a less-than-ideal spot. Also, Samsung still has yet to embrace front-facing speakers, instead including a single bottom-firing speaker on the phones yet again.

I’m not saying these are bad phones at all, not in the slightest. There’s always room for improvement though.

So now that you’ve had a chance to see what these new devices are all about, we want to know – what would you change about the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus? Would you have preferred a larger battery? What about larger storage options? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll below, and speak up in the comments if there’s anything else you’d like to add. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!

Note: You can choose more than one answer.

