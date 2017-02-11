Chainfire is a legend among Android developers: creator of CF-Auto Root, SuperSU, CF-lumen (which has also just been updated) and FlashFire. But among his list of achievements lies a lesser known app called Recently; Recently is a great little tool that allows you to customize the way your recents menu handles apps. After languishing for a while, Recently has just been updated to version 1.40 which adds support for Android Nougat.

That’s basically all that has been added to Recently, but the app has its fair share of dedicated fans that will be very happy to know it’s now Nougat compatible. Recently was originally introduced as a way to take control over the potentially endless list of entries in the apps overview introduced with Lollipop and continued through Marshmallow.

While Google fixed some of those issues with the update to Nougat, Recently will let you maintain complete control over what is displayed there. You can tell Recently to only display the apps running right now, those used in the last few days, or simply put a limit on how many are displayed. It’s incredibly simple but very useful if you like to be in charge.

Obviously, you’ll need root for Recently to work and you can donate to unlock additional features like launch at boot and support the efforts of one of the hardest working developers in the Android ecosystem.