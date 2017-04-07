The huge Call of Duty game franchise is about to make another stab into the mobile space. King, the developer best known for their Candy Crush series of popular puzzle games, is forming an new team in Stockholm, Sweden dedicated to making a new mobile game based on the military shooter series. King was acquired by Call of Duty publisher Activision in late 2015 for $5.9 billion.

According to the team’s website, their plan is to “transform the best console experience fans know and love” while also attempting to bring something new to the mobile game space. It sounds like the team is still very early in development for this title, so it may be a while before it is released.

While the Call of Duty series has lost some of its massive sales on the console platform in the past few years, it is still a highly popular franchise. If King can combine the huge name of Call of Duty with a solid first-person shooter experience on smartphones and tablets, it could be a big success for both King and Activision.

This is not the first time that Activision has released mobile games in this series. The strategy title Call of Duty: Heroes, released in November 2014, is still being updated in the Google Play Store. The company has also published a couple of mobile shooter games based on the Zombies sub-brand of the Call of Duty series.

Do you think a mobile Call of Duty shooter could be successful?