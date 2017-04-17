According to a Reddit thread, Bell and SaskTel are both rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to Galaxy Note 5 users. Alas, it’s still MIA for Rogers and Telus.

The Galaxy S8 duo may be the talk of the town right now, but the Galaxy Note 5 is technically Samsung’s current Note flagship that’s widely available due to the infamous Galaxy Note 7 mishap. Sure, it may not have a curved Infinity Display or a fancy Dual Pixel camera, but it still boasts an elegant glass design and most importantly, its signature S-Pen.

Most Galaxy Note 5 users in the US have already received the Android 7.0 Nougat update: Sprint was the first, and Verizon and AT&T promptly followed suit. The latest software update brings an overhauled UI as well as a slew of new features, and it looks like some of our maple syrup-loving neighbors up north have also started getting the update.

According to a Reddit thread started by a user named chedderb0b, Bell has started rolling out the Nougat update to its Galaxy Note 5 users, and judging by another comment left on the thread, SaskTel Galaxy Note 5 users might also be receiving the update. That’s not too surprising given that these two carriers pushed out the Nougat update to their Galaxy S7 users around the same time as well. Unfortunately, however, we have no news of when the other two of the Big Three in Canada – Rogers and Telus – will release theirs.

Specific to the Note 5, the update will now let you create GIFs using your S-Pen, and edit and markup PDFs.

FYI, the Nougat update brings a brand-new battery management page, easier multitasking (improvements to split screen function), new Effects preview screen in Camera, Performance Mode, updated keyboard and language predictions, and mini-conversations within notifications. And specific to the Note 5, the update will now let you create GIFs using your S-Pen, and edit and markup PDFs.

Are you a Galaxy Note 5 user on Bell or SaskTel? Have you received your update yet? Let us know!