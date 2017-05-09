Having Snoop Dog as my navigation voice was always my favorite, but I have personally thought of some hilarious stuff I would love to hear from that lady who lives in my phone. If I could only record my own direction messages. Well… now I can! Waze has just updated its app with a new feature — a voice recorder.

Waze has been known to get pretty creative with its navigation voices. They have offered voice packs from celebrities like Morgan Freeman, Kevin Hart, Neil Patrick Harris and many others. But allowing users to make their own directions is something we don’t see around this market.

See also: 10 best GPS app and navigation app options for Android

The voice recorder is under the “Sound & voice” settings. Simply go in there and record all the preset navigation phrases. Of course, there are some downsides. You won’t be able to get street names and other more complex navigation messages read out to you.

I’m already re-dowloading Waze to test this out. Who else is excited about this feature? Am I the only silly guy trying to do this?