Amazon has a few smartphones available that display personalized offers and ads on the lock screen. Those who don’t mind seeing and ad when they turn on the screen can opt for one of these devices and save a few bucks, as they are a bit cheaper when compared to the regular models that don’t contain any advertisements.

The online retailer has recently added two new models to its “Prime Exclusive” lineup of smartphones — the Moto G5 Plus and Alcatel A30. Thanks to the ads, you can save $45 on the Moto G5 Plus or $40 if you decide to buy the Alcatel A30. The G5 Plus is available with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage or 4 GB or RAM and 64 GB of storage. Pricing starts at $184.99. The Alcatel A30 is even more affordable, as it is will set you back $59.99.

The Moto G5 Plus is a mid-range smartphone that was officially announced at MWC in Barcelona in February. It sports a 5.2-inch Full HD screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 chipset. It comes with a primary 12 MP camera with an f/1.7 aperture as well as a selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor.

Other features of the device include a metal body, a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner located on the front. It is available in Lunar Gray or Fine Gold and ships with Android 7.0 Nougat on board.

The more affordable Alcatel A30 has a smaller 5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. You’ll find the Snapdragon 210 chipset under the hood along with 16 GB of storage. The device has 2 GB of RAM, and sports an 8 MP primary camera as well a 5 MP selfie snapper. It’s available in black, runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and features a 2,460 mAh battery.

If you want to get either of the two unlocked devices, visit the retailer’s website by clicking the button below. Just keep in mind that both offers are only available for Amazon Prime members.