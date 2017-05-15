If you’ve spent any time recently daydreaming about switching career direction so that you can work from a deckchair… by a pool… sipping cocktails… then you’re certainly not alone!

However a quick browse of digital nomad jobs online reveals that the people in high demand for this type of work are the whizkids with programming skills.

If you like the idea of getting in on this action but you haven’t got the coding know-how, for the next couple of days over at Tech Deals there is a huge discount on The Complete C++ Programming bundle.

C++ is one of the most widely used programming languages in the world, from financial tools to video games. If you’ve used Google or Microsoft Outlook today then you’ve seen some of the most famous C++ applications in action.

This bundle contains eight separate courses on the complete workings of this vast and versatile language, from ‘C++ for Beginners’ to ‘Learn Advanced C++ Programming’. There are a variety of teaching methods employed such as tutorials, lectures, real-world case problems and more. A total 67 hours of instruction will give you an excellent grasp of all things C++.

Purchased individually at their usual value, these courses would set you back a cool $628. However, the good folk at Tech Deals have bundled them up and are selling them as a package for just $44.99. That’s a whopping 92% discount if you get in there before the deal expires.

It’s worth knowing that for this price you are buying a lifetime subscription to all eight courses, so if you’re thinking that the deckchair/pool/cocktails scenario is worth chasing but you haven’t got the time right now, you can always purchase the bundle and dive in when you find the time.

We may get a small percent from purchases made through our posts. However, the AA Picks team only showcases verified, legitimate deals. It’s a nice way to help keep the lights on around here, and it decreases our reliance on pesky ads. If you have questions or concerns, please reach out at <a href=”mailto:aapicks@androidauthority.com”>aapicks@androidauthority.com</a>.