Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 8,100 total votes , 65.3% of our readers said they wouldn’t mind bezels on their phones if it meant no notches in the display. 20.1% said they don’t mind display notches, while just 12.4% of voters don’t care either way.

In case you missed it, Google has just taken the wraps off its 2017 flagship phones, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Both devices have basically the same under-the-hood specs: Snapdragon 835, 4 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB of storage, and IP67 water- and dust-resistance ratings (finally!). Google’s decision to stick the same internals inside both devices is certainly a good one, as gives users the ability to buy basically the same premium device no matter which screen size they want.

At least, that was the case with last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL. This year, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have a few more differences than last year’s models, especially on the front. The Pixel 2 XL sports a 6.0-inch LG-made P-OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, while the smaller Pixel 2 is stuck with a 5.0-inch OLED display with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. This makes the Pixel 2 feel a tad outdated from the start, which might turn some folks away from choosing the smaller device.

So now that we have all the details, which are you buying? Personally, I’m picking up a Pixel 2 XL. Cast your vote in the poll attached below, and speak up in the comments with your thoughts (I know you guys have some things to say about these phones).