After months of rumors and speculation, Motorola unveiled the Moto Z2 Force, the Lenovo subsidiary’s flagship smartphone for 2017. Based on the official details, the Moto Z2 Force looks to stand toe-to-toe with the rest of the flagship pack, though its ShatterShield display and Moto Mod support help the phone stand out.

The months of rumored details did have the effect of building up some anticipation for the Moto Z2 Force, and now that the phone is official with a capital O, the question now becomes when and where will it be available. Even though folks will have to wait a few weeks until they get to own the phone, at least there are several more ways to get it relative to last year’s Moto Z Force Droid Edition.

Moto Z2 Force U.S. availability

It bears repeating that 2016’s Moto Z Force Droid Edition was only available through Verizon. Even though this was good news for Big Red customers, everyone else was left in the dust. Thankfully, the Moto Z2 Force does not follow its predecessor’s footsteps in that regard, since it will be available through plenty more outlets, all of which will be detailed below.

As for other small details, the Moto Z2 Force will be available in Super Black, Fine Gold, and Lunar Grey, the latter of which is an exclusive color for T-Mobile. The phone will also be available unlocked alongside its carrier-locked cousins, though it does not seem to be available for pre-order.

The important thing is that you have plenty of ways to purchase the Moto Z2 Force, which theoretically bodes well for the phone’s success. Regardless of where you buy it, the phone will go on sale starting August 10.

Carriers

Verizon

$756 (full retail) or $15 per month for 24 months Bill credit will be applied to your account over 24 months

Get a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod if you purchase the Moto Z2 Force between July 25 and September 9 Purchase the phone between previously-mentioned dates, visit Motorola.rewardpromo.com, and submit proof of purchase by September 30 The Moto Mod will arrive within 4-6 weeks



AT&T

The carrier confirmed it will carry the Moto Z2 Force, though the link to the phone’s landing page is not yet active

T-Mobile

$750 (full retail) or $30 per month for 24 months

Buy one Moto Z2 Force, get a second Moto Z2 Force for free via rebate card Both devices must be purchased through T-Mobile’s 24-month equipment installment plan (EIP), one or more new lines of service must be added, and an active eligible rate plan for each eligible Moto Z2 Force must be maintained Promotion is available for new and existing T-Mobile customers To complete the promotion, visit https://promotions.t-mobile.com, enter promo code 17MOTOZ2, and complete all other requested information within 30 days of activation to get your rebate Allow 6-8 weeks to receive your prepaid MasterCard card for up to $750

Get a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod if you purchase the Moto Z2 Force between July 25 and September 9 Purchase the phone sometime between the previously-mentioned dates, visit Motorola.rewardpromo.com, and enter all requested information



Sprint

$792 (full retail) or $33 per month for 18 months

Lease one Moto Z2 Force, get another Moto Z2 Force lease for free $33 per month after $33 per month service credit Requires two new lines of service or one new line and one upgrade For well-qualified customers with 18-month leases Early termination results in remaining balance due Credit applied within 2 invoices

Get an Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod free with Moto Z2 Force purchase Requires online registration by September 14, 2017 and ships from Motorola within 4-6 weeks of approval



U.S. Cellular

$730 (full retail) or $26.12 per month for 30 months

Get a $100 U.S. Cellular promo card when you buy the Moto Z2 Force New postpaid plan, credit approval, and enrollment in a Device Protection+ plan are required

Get a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod with Moto Z2 Force purchase Limited to one per Moto Z2 Force purchase Cannot be combined with other Motorola promotions Moto Z2 Force must be purchased between July 25 and September 9



Additional retailers

If purchasing the Moto Z2 Force through the aforementioned U.S. carriers is not something you want to do, there are currently two other ways to purchase the phone: Best Buy and Motorola.

Best Buy

Sprint customers will benefit most from purchasing the Moto Z2 Force through Best Buy, since they have the option to pay for the phone over 24 months. Verizon and AT&T customers can also purchase the phone through Best Buy, but Verizon customers will pay a bit more each month than if they purchased the phone through Big Red itself. Even so, they do save some coin if they buy the Moto Z2 Force outright.

Best Buy does not show much love for T-Mobile, however – the T-Mobile version of the Moto Z2 Force cannot be purchased through the retailer.

Regardless of which carrier version of the Moto Z2 Force you pick, Best Buy will throw in a free JBL SoundBoost Moto Mod and six months of Kaspersky Internet Security.

Other regions

If you happen to live outside the United States, you’ll still be able to buy the device. Motorola says the Z2 Force will roll out to Mexico, Brazil, and various countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa later this summer.