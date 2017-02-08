The LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style are now official, and will be available on February 10 running Android Wear 2.0 fresh out of the box. The LG Watch Sport price is $349 and the LG Watch Style will start at $249 but comes with lesser specs and no NFC support for Android Pay. So where can you get your hands on them this Friday?

The Google Play Store device section will naturally be a good port of call for either watch, but the new wearables will also be available through various retailers and carriers. The LG Watch Sport, because it packs a LTE connection, will be available on AT&T and Verizon while the LG Watch Style can also be picked up at Best Buy.

Verizon is selling the LG Watch Sport for $380 outright or for $330 on a two-year contract. Both AT&T and Google have it with a $349 price tag. You can pick up a data SIM from Verizon or AT&T when buying a new watch or ask your existing carrier for one if you buy the wearable outright.

The LG Watch Style will be available through Best Buy and from Google Play for $249 (in silver and titanium), but the rose gold version will cost you $279.

Both watches will be coming to carriers and retailers across the globe, including the UK, Canada, South Korea, South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Taiwan in the coming weeks.