At the 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain today, Huawei has just revealed its latest flagship Android smartphones: the Huawei P10 and the Huawei P10 Plus. Both phones are getting some hardware bumps compared to their predecessors, an improved software experience and some impressive sounding cameras.

But when will you actually be able to buy the Huawei P10 or P10 Plus? Which carriers and retailers will sell them, and for how much? We still don’t have all the pricing and availability details, but Huawei has given us a good idea as to when we can expect these phones to go on sale. Below you can find a list of regions where you’ll be able to buy the P10 and P10 Plus. Again, we don’t have all the details quite yet, but we’ll update this list as more pricing and availability details surface.

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus availability

Huawei says the P10 and P10 Plus will go on sale sometime in March in the following countries:

Australia

Austria

Chile

China

Columbia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Italy

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Thailand

Turkey

UAE

United Kingdom

Vietnam

In addition, all four major wireless carriers in the UK (EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three) will be selling the Huawei P10, along with Carphone Warehouse. We’re not sure if the P10 Plus will get the same treatment in the UK.

Huawei has not announced plans to release either phone in the US or Canada, though you can check out the devices on its website.

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus pricing

In Europe, the Huawei P10 will cost €649, while the version of the P10 Plus with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM will be priced at €699. The version of the P10 Plus with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM will be sold for €799. There’s no word yet on a specific price point for the UK market.

Well, that’s it for now. Did we miss anything? If so, please speak up in the comment section!

