Ah, the age old question. To pee or not to pee?

Late at night, most of the time you’re going to want to make sure the seat is up before making that crucial decision in the dark. But one company thinks they’ve found a way around this bathroom pickle.

They’re called IllumiBowl. The first time you hear about their product, it kind of sounds crazy. But after we thought about it for a bit, we realized it was one of those ideas that we’re kind of surprised isn’t already in widespread use.

The concept is pretty simple. A motion-activated toilet bowl augmentation that provides just enough ambient light to ensure that you don’t run afoul of any nocturnal mishaps in the lavatory.

IllumiBowl made it’s debut on ABC’s Shark Tank, but they’ve since gone mainstream with 8 different colors and the capability to do patterned projections. You know, if patterned toilet bowl illumination is something that you’re into.

It’s a pretty simple little device. Like we said, kind of a no-brainer once you realize its utility. You just snap the light and sensor combo to the rim and let it do its job. We wouldn’t be surprised if this became a default feature for smarthome bathrooms in the near future.

If the thought of a glow-in-the-dark toilet intrigues you, you can get your own setup for just $12.99. Not bad for a throne fit for Star Trek. Or a rave.

Before you poo poo this product, head over to Tech Deals to get the full download. The site is flush with information.

