As Google showed-off its new product lineup yesterday, so too did Amazon have a major product announcement of its own. The retail giant finally brought its second-gen Echo devices — the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus — to India, more than two years after the original Echo went on sale in the US.

This marked the introduction of Amazon’s smart speakers to the Asian market and, in a move that should go some way to making up for their late arrival, Amazon has delivered them with an exciting offer.

The devices are now available for pre-order from Amazon.in, and customers who do so will be able to pick them up at 30% off the regular prices. This puts the Amazon Echo at Rs. 6,999 (~$105), the Echo Dot at Rs. 3,149 (~$48), and the Echo Plus at Rs. 10,499 (~$160).

Better still, Amazon is also giving away a free, 12-month subscription to Amazon Prime with any Echo pre-order. Prime includes Amazon’s fast shipping service, Prime Video streaming, and early access to future deals — normally costing Rs. 999 per year (~$15). Existing Prime subscribers needn’t feel left out either — they’ll get the next 12-months for free too (read the full list of terms and conditions here).

There is a catch to all of this, however: the Echo products have been introduced with an invite system, which means you will have to receive an invite before you can buy one. Amazon says this would be issued “in the coming weeks” after you submit a request, and the invite is only valid for three days. Still, it might with worth it to get in on these offers.

To find out how the Amazon’s smart speaker compares to its Google rival, visit our Google Home vs Amazon Echo comparison at the link.

Are you going to pick up an Amazon Echo? Which one? Let us know in the comments.