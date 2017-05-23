The future may not yet have delivered the flying cars or rocket boots we were all promised by sci-fi last millennium, but at least we’re getting smart homes. If most of us were offered the chance to be able to command our houses to do our bidding when we were kids, we probably would’ve taken it.

Most smart home systems give users a fair degree of customization, but lets face it: they’re built to be as uncomplicated as possible for the mainstream audience.

For those looking to dig a little deeper, it’s possible to build and program your own smart home system on an incredibly granular level. If you’re creating a futuristic bachelor pad/command station/secret lair to impress your buddies, then this would be an obvious addition.

Ryan and Sam Kroonenburg have put together a beginner and an advanced learning kit to making this a reality. Between them, they’ve got decades of experience in the industry. What they don’t know about smart home systems probably isn’t worth knowing.

The coding is all done in Alexa, the language developed to program the Amazon Echo smart home system (it’s also the name of the virtual assistant), but the guys will explain how you can do exactly the same with a Raspberry Pi 3.

These kits normally go for $158 each, but as part of a flash deal, you can snap both of them up for just $19 in the Amazon Alexa Coding Bundle: From Zero To Hero package.

Ready to strike up a conversation with your house? Click the link below to check it out!

