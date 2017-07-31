Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of almost 2,300 total votes , 62.7% of our readers say that the Moto Z2 Force isn’t the phone for them, and 15% say that they’re still undecided. 16.6% have already either placed their orders or are planning to do so very soon.

Not to brag, but I’m probably the most careful person I know when it comes to phone safety.

I don’t leave my phone face-down on the table, I always protect it with a case, and I even worry when my phone gets too close to the sink. I rarely drop my phone, and when I do it’s usually nothing too bad.

See also: The best rugged phones you can buy right now The best rugged phones you can buy right now

But accidents happen. I know plenty of people who have dropped their phones flat on the ground, and the results weren’t pretty. Even some of the more careful people I know have had bad luck with phone safety.

With that said, we’d like to know — have you ever ruined one of your phones? Or are you one of the lucky ones who’ve never had to deal with that pain? Cast your vote in the poll attached below, and if you don’t mind revisiting some of your bad memories, we’d love to hear more about your stories in the comments below.