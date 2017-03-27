Joshua Vergara returns from vacation, Jonathan Feist, Joe Hindy, David Imel and Adam Molina join him for Android Authority Podcast #102. Only one piece of news should have been on the show this week, Android O. And maybe Super Mario Run. Josh’s Huawei Watch 2 review made it in, as did a discussion on device colors and ‘exclusive’ products.

Thank you to our sponsor this week, Tech Deals. If you are looking for Adobe software training courses, or photography, coding, hacking, publishing and more training as well, there’s great VPN software and hardware such as reversible micro USB cables, drones and more. To see these and many more deals, head over to deals.androidauthority.com to save some cash and support Android Authority.

The Android Authority Podcast – discussing topics in Android every week.

Rough Timecodes:

Check-in includes talk about electric skateboards, V-Moda reviews and the weather.

28:00 – deals.androidauthority.com

33:00 – Android O

46:00 – Android O audio

64:00 – OnePlus released new colors, was the hype justified?

80:00 – Huawei Watch 2

87:00 – Super Mario Run

Links to Podcast

RSS Feed

iTunes

Stitcher

SoundCloud

Direct Download

Relevant Links

Android Authority Forums – Podcast discussion

Android O dev beta released

Android O audio overview

OnePlus releases new color

Huawei Watch 2 review

Super Mario Run lands on Android

All things Android O

Follow our Hosts



Joshua Vergara

Twitter | Google+

Joseph Hindy

Twitter | Google+

Andrew Grush

Twitter | Google+

Jonathan Feist

Twitter | Google+

Nirave Gondhia

Twitter | Google+

John Dye

Twitter | Facebook

Lanh Nguyen

Twitter | YouTube

David Imel

Twitter | Instagram

Adam Molina

Twitter | Instagram

Recorded March 23, 2017. Hosted by Joshua Vergara, produced by Jonathan Feist.

“To all of you not listening, you’re missening out.”