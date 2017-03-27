Joshua Vergara returns from vacation, Jonathan Feist, Joe Hindy, David Imel and Adam Molina join him for Android Authority Podcast #102. Only one piece of news should have been on the show this week, Android O. And maybe Super Mario Run. Josh’s Huawei Watch 2 review made it in, as did a discussion on device colors and ‘exclusive’ products.
Rough Timecodes:
Check-in includes talk about electric skateboards, V-Moda reviews and the weather.
28:00 – deals.androidauthority.com
33:00 – Android O
46:00 – Android O audio
64:00 – OnePlus released new colors, was the hype justified?
80:00 – Huawei Watch 2
87:00 – Super Mario Run
Recorded March 23, 2017. Hosted by Joshua Vergara, produced by Jonathan Feist.
“To all of you not listening, you’re missening out.”