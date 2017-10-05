Adult entertainment website Brazzers has made a parody smartphone commercial for a new device known as the Brazzers Peach. The promo materials were published yesterday to coincide with Google’s new product launches, and include a video ad (which you can watch above) and a landing page over at adult news site TrendZZ.

The idea is that the Brazzers Peach provides the ideal way to enjoy adult entertainment, with dedicated features like a holo-porn mode, a stylus that turns into a vibrating ring, and a biometric sensor for secure identification.

If that last one sounds a little tame, just consider what kind of print the Peach might have you use instead of a finger…

Editor's Pick Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL hands-on – The Pixel line, refined Last year marked a big shift for Google's mobile efforts in a bid to compete against Apple, Samsung, LG, and other top-tier smartphone manufacturers. With a little help from HTC, Google launched its very own …

The device is also said to come with a splash resistant screen and an Alexa-like digital assistant called ZZ who would be able to “suggest new porn stars, scenes and categories based on your favorite scenes.”

Specs weren’t discussed in the announcement post but, presumably, the Brazzers Peach would be powered by a Sexynos chipset… sorry.

If you’re interested in picking this one up, sadly, you can’t because it isn’t real. If you want to take a look best ways to watch VR porn on your phone, on the other hand, you can visit our sister site VR Source at the link.