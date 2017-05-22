BLU is known for offering phones that can have some high-end hardware features for a very low price. One of them is the BLU Pure XR, and today B&H Photo has a big discount on this phone. The site is selling it for just $179.99, or a huge $120 discount from its normal $299.99 price tag.

See also: BLU Pure XR Review

The Pure XR has a 5.5-inch 1080p display with Gorilla Glass 3, runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of on-board storage, along with a microSD card slot.

Some of its other specs on this phone include an 16 MP rear camera, an 8 MP front-facing camera, a 3,000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor. The BLU Pure XR is an unlocked phone, but keep in mind it will only work on GSM networks like the ones on AT&T and T-Mobile.

There’s no word on when this discount on B&H Photo will last so you might want to move quickly. Will you be taking advantage of this deal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.