The latest smartphone from BlackBerry has arrived, but are the BlackBerry Motion specs worthy of your attention?

After teasing an all-touch smartphone at IFA, BlackBerry and TCL are back with a solid mid-ranger that will appeal to both the nostalgic crowd and new customers looking for something different. We were hoping to see something more powerful in the processing department, but as it turns out, the BlackBerry Motion specifications are largely in line with the keyboard-equipped KeyOne: a Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB of RAM will have to do.

 BlackBerry Motion
Display5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD
1,920 x 1,080 resolution
403 ppi
DragonTrail glass
16:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorOcta-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
2Ghz, 64-bit
GPUAdreno 506
RAM4 GB
Storage32GB
microSD slot - up to 2TB
CamerasRear camera:
12 MP sensor, 1.55 μm pixel size, and f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus

Front camera:
8 MP sensor, 1.12 μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture
Audio3.5 mm headphone jack
Battery4,000 mAh non-removable
Quick Charging 3.0
USB Type-C
IP ratingIP67 water and dust resistance
NetworkBBD100-1
LTE Home: B1/ 3/ 7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41
LTE Roaming: B2/4/5/12/13/17/19/39

BBD100-2
LTE Home: B2/4/5/7/12/13/17/29/30/66
LTE Roaming: B1/3/8//20/28/38/39/40/41

BBD100-6
LTE Home: B1/ 3/ 7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41
LTE Roaming: B2/4/5/12/13/17/19/39
ConnectivityWi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac
Bluetooth 4.2 LE
NFC
USB Type-C 2.0
SIMDual SIM
Software*/Android 7.1.1 Nougat
ColorsBlack
Dimensions and weight155.7 mm x 75.4 mm x 8.13 mm

No overview of the BlackBerry Motion specs can be complete without a shout-out to the battery. Coupled with the Motion’s other battery-friendly specs, the 4,000 mAh unit should put this device at the top of battery life charts.

What do you think of these specifications? Is the BlackBerry Motion on your short list for a new phone?

