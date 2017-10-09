The latest smartphone from BlackBerry has arrived, but are the BlackBerry Motion specs worthy of your attention?
After teasing an all-touch smartphone at IFA, BlackBerry and TCL are back with a solid mid-ranger that will appeal to both the nostalgic crowd and new customers looking for something different. We were hoping to see something more powerful in the processing department, but as it turns out, the BlackBerry Motion specifications are largely in line with the keyboard-equipped KeyOne: a Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB of RAM will have to do.
|BlackBerry Motion
|Display
|5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD
1,920 x 1,080 resolution
403 ppi
DragonTrail glass
16:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
2Ghz, 64-bit
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|RAM
|4 GB
|Storage
|32GB
microSD slot - up to 2TB
|Cameras
|Rear camera:
12 MP sensor, 1.55 μm pixel size, and f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus
Front camera:
8 MP sensor, 1.12 μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture
|Audio
|3.5 mm headphone jack
|Battery
|4,000 mAh non-removable
Quick Charging 3.0
USB Type-C
|IP rating
|IP67 water and dust resistance
|Network
|BBD100-1
LTE Home: B1/ 3/ 7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41
LTE Roaming: B2/4/5/12/13/17/19/39
BBD100-2
LTE Home: B2/4/5/7/12/13/17/29/30/66
LTE Roaming: B1/3/8//20/28/38/39/40/41
BBD100-6
LTE Home: B1/ 3/ 7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41
LTE Roaming: B2/4/5/12/13/17/19/39
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac
Bluetooth 4.2 LE
NFC
USB Type-C 2.0
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Software*/
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Colors
|Black
|Dimensions and weight
|155.7 mm x 75.4 mm x 8.13 mm
No overview of the BlackBerry Motion specs can be complete without a shout-out to the battery. Coupled with the Motion’s other battery-friendly specs, the 4,000 mAh unit should put this device at the top of battery life charts.
What do you think of these specifications? Is the BlackBerry Motion on your short list for a new phone?