The latest smartphone from BlackBerry has arrived, but are the BlackBerry Motion specs worthy of your attention?

After teasing an all-touch smartphone at IFA, BlackBerry and TCL are back with a solid mid-ranger that will appeal to both the nostalgic crowd and new customers looking for something different. We were hoping to see something more powerful in the processing department, but as it turns out, the BlackBerry Motion specifications are largely in line with the keyboard-equipped KeyOne: a Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB of RAM will have to do.

BlackBerry Motion Display 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD

1,920 x 1,080 resolution

403 ppi

DragonTrail glass

16:9 aspect ratio Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

2Ghz, 64-bit GPU Adreno 506 RAM 4 GB Storage 32GB

microSD slot - up to 2TB Cameras Rear camera:

12 MP sensor, 1.55 μm pixel size, and f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus



Front camera:

8 MP sensor, 1.12 μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture Audio 3.5 mm headphone jack Battery 4,000 mAh non-removable

Quick Charging 3.0

USB Type-C IP rating IP67 water and dust resistance Network BBD100-1

LTE Home: B1/ 3/ 7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41

LTE Roaming: B2/4/5/12/13/17/19/39



BBD100-2

LTE Home: B2/4/5/7/12/13/17/29/30/66

LTE Roaming: B1/3/8//20/28/38/39/40/41



BBD100-6

LTE Home: B1/ 3/ 7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41

LTE Roaming: B2/4/5/12/13/17/19/39 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

NFC

USB Type-C 2.0 SIM Dual SIM Software*/ Android 7.1.1 Nougat Colors Black Dimensions and weight 155.7 mm x 75.4 mm x 8.13 mm

No overview of the BlackBerry Motion specs can be complete without a shout-out to the battery. Coupled with the Motion’s other battery-friendly specs, the 4,000 mAh unit should put this device at the top of battery life charts.

What do you think of these specifications? Is the BlackBerry Motion on your short list for a new phone?