The BlackBerry Priv is no longer on sale in the US BlackBerry store as it prepares for the availability of the BlackBerry KEYone.

Released in November 2015, the BlackBerry Priv was the company’s first experience making phones for the Android platform. It was a premium device with a focus on security features that housed a classic slide-out BlackBerry keyboard. Reports from its first six months on sale suggested that it wasn’t very popular, however.

The device has now been dropped from the roster in several BlackBerry stores, including the US and Canada, while BlackBerry has discounted the DTEK50 and DTEK60 from 2017, and cut 50% off accessories, as part of its “May Sale.”

The DTEK50 now costs $229 ($70-off) and the DTEK60 comes in at $460 ($39-off). Meanwhile, the Priv is still in stock in the UK and Germany at £294 and €342 respectively, though it’s not clear for how much longer this will be available. Accessories currently on sale include a selection of hard-shell, leather and flip cases, and some official headphones.

Check out the deals in your location via the links below and read our thoughts on BlackBerry’s latest device in our full BlackBerry KEYone review.