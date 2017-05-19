BlackBerry’s latest flagship, the BlackBerry KEYone, is now available for pre-order in Canada. The handset is already on sale in the UK, but Rogers is ahead of the major US carriers who have yet to open pre-orders.

The KEYone can be picked up for zero-down on a 2-year Premium+ Tab plan or can be bought outright for 679.99 CAD (~500 USD). Meanwhile, the device will go on sale at Bell and Bell MTS for 699.99 CAD, according to MobileSyrup, but those pre-orders have yet to be launched. SaskTel and Telus are also said to stock the KEYone soon.

The new BlackBerry handset will be officially released in Canada and the US on May 31st. We’ve already put the handset through its paces in our full BlackBerry KEYone review, and loved its physical keyboard, convenience key button, and solid design, though thought its rear camera could have been better.

Still, if you want a phone with a “proper” keyboard, this is probably your best bet. Pre-order the BlackBerry KEYone at the Rogers store page here.