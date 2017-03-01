CrackBerry

Last year, BlackBerry created a joint venture called BB Merah Putih led by PT Tiphone in Indonesia. And we heard rumors that BB Merah Putih was preparing to launch a BlackBerry-branded device in Indonesia as early as last December. Well, it turns out, that is indeed the case, and the upcoming device for the Indonesian market will be called the BB Aurora.

After months of speculation, the Indonesian retailer Elevenia has finally unveiled the latest BB device built by BB Merah Putih. The Aurora, as it’ll be called in Indonesia, is now available for pre-order in three colors: silver, gold, and black. It’s expected to start shipping on March 3rd although it is not officially confirmed.

In terms of specs, we don’t know much unfortunately. The pre-order links do not contain a lot of information, but previous rumors suggest that it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. On the front, the device reportedly has a 5.5-inch screen of 720p resolution and the 3,000 mAh battery should keep it going for a full day. What’s particularly interesting is that it’s said to have Dual-SIM support. Although it would be quite unprecedented, given that this is specifically designed for the Indonesian market, this might make sense.

There is a lot of focus on the recently unveiled BlackBerry KeyOne, but it would be equally interesting to see how BB Merah Putih – created specifically for Indonesia – handles and markets its very first BB device.

According to Lazada, the device will cost RP 3,499,000, which translates to around $260 in the US.