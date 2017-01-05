If you’re prone to dropping your smartphone in water, this list is for you.

Smartphones that can be dropped in the pool, the toilet, or get caught in the rain aren’t as rare as they used to be. More and more smartphone manufacturers are launching phones with IP67 and 68 ratings, meaning your phone likely won’t be rendered useless if it gets submerged in water on accident. While there actually isn’t a smartphone on the market that’s completely waterproof, there are a handful that are very water resistant.

And that’s what we’re here to talk about today. Here is our list of the best waterproof and water resistant Android phones out there.

Editor’s note: We will be updating this list regularly as new devices launch.

Update, January 2017: We did not make any changes to our list this month.

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

Samsung did a killer job with their 2015 flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. Design-wise, many would say those two phones were close to perfect. The company forwent a plastic design and instead included glass front and back panels with an aluminum frame. They weren’t without their flaws, though. The S6 and S6 Edge didn’t offer expandable storage or removable batteries — two features Samsung has been known to include in all its smartphones for years.

Now the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge have made their way to the masses, and they fix many of the problems the S6 line introduced last year. While they don’t offer removable batteries, Samsung included expandable storage on both handsets in case the 32GB of on-board storage isn’t enough. Samsung mostly stuck to the same design this time around, though they did shrink down the camera bumps on the back and made the devices a little thicker to make room for larger batteries.

They also come with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, which will allow your phone to survive underwater at a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. They’re also protected from dust, dirt and sand, all without the need for port caps or covers. Seriously, these are some incredible smartphones. They are a little pricey, but all in all, we think the high asking price is worth it.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy S7

5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200GB

12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Non-removable 3000mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9mm, 152g

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200GB

12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Non-removable 3600mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7mm, 157g

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

You’re constantly dropping your phone. You always use one of those indestructible phone cases. Your phone has taken a swim more than you have this summer.

Does this sound like you? If so, you should probably pick up the Galaxy S7 Active.

It has mostly all the same specifications as the standard Galaxy S7, but this one comes with a handful of improvements for those who need a more rugged device. It’s IP68 certified for dust proofing and water resistance, and also comes with a MIL-STD-810G certification for salt, dust, humidity, rain, vibration, solar radiation, transport and thermal shock resistance. Oh, and it comes with a massive 4,000mAh battery that’s extremely difficult to kill in a single day.

It should be noted that there has been some controversy surrounding the S7 Active’s waterproofing, though Samsung claims to have fixed the issues.

Specs

5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256GB

12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Non-removable 4000mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

148.8 x 74.9 x 9.9mm, 185g

Sony Xperia XZ

The Sony Xperia XZ comes to market with some powerful specs, a great camera and a new design direction.

It sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a powerful Snapdragon 820 processor, 3GB of RAM and either 32 or 64GB of on-board storage with microSD expansion. And like most other Sony phones out there the XZ has an IP68 certification, meaning your phone can survive underwater at a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. It’s also protected from dust, dirt and sand.

One thing to note – if you’re buying the XZ in the US, you won’t be able to use the fingerprint sensor. It’s deactivated in the US for some reason. There are ways around that, though, it just requires a little more hacking than some would like.

Specs

5.2-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 424ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

3GB of RAM

32/64GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256GB

23MP rear camera, 13MP front camera

Non-removable 2900mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

146 x 72 x 8.1mm, 161g

CAT S60

The CAT S60 is a tough phone. Not only does it sport a FLIR thermal camera, it also comes with an impressive MIL-STD-810G certification to protect against salt, dust, humidity, rain, vibration, solar radiation, transport and thermal shock. What’s more, this bad boy has an IP68 rating, which CAT says makes it the “world’s most waterproof smartphone.” It can actually survive underwater up to 5m for 60 minutes, which is longer than Samsung’s Galaxy S7 line can last.

While the CAT S60 does exceed in certain areas, there are still a few improvements that could be made. Its 4.7-inch display might be a little small for some folks out there, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 617 processor. If you can get past those two small caveats, the CAT S60 might be the rugged phone you need in your life.

Specs

4.7-inch a-Si AHVA display with 1280 x 720 resolution, 312ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor

3GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256GB

13MP rear camera + FLIR thermal camera, 5MP front camera

Non-removable 3800mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

147.9 x 73.4 x 12.7mm, 223g

So, there you have it – our list of the best waterproof and water resistant Android phones! Did we leave anything out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!