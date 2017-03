Video calling is about as easy as it can possibly get these days. You can do it on computers, mobile devices, and even tablets. It’s popular and widespread enough that you even have options. There are plenty of options available for those looking to video chat with their friends or family. Or even strangers if you want. Here are the best video chat apps for Android!

Facebook Messenger Price: Free Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular messaging apps on the planet. We know that a lot of people don't like the app. We agree that it still needs a lot of work. However, there are so many people that use Facebook that Facebook Messenger just makes sense. The video chat experience works relatively well. Since most of the people you know are on Facebook, it's easier to use this app than to convince everyone to join a new platform. It's not perfect, but it's perhaps the most convenient of the video chat apps on this list. At least it's free.

Google Duo Price: Free Google Duo is essentially Google's answer to FaceTime. It's also one of the most simple video chat apps available. You simply log in, verify your number, and you're good to go. You can video call other Google Duo users like you're making a normal phone call. It also includes a feature called Knock Knock that lets you see what someone is up to before you answer the video call. It's also cross-platform so iOS users can use it as well. This is about as easy as it gets. It's really very good.

Google Hangouts Price: Free Google Hangouts used to be Google's flagship messaging app. It's tied to your Google account (the same one you use to sign into the Google Play Store), you can invite friends with email, and it has video chatting. In fact, you can video chat with up to ten people at once. It uses a modern interface and that makes it fairly easy to use. Please note that Hangouts will eventually be relegated to business use. Google Duo is Google's current video chat app of choice. We don't imagine they'll change much though, so it should remain an excellent app for video chatting for a while. You can download it for free and check it out.

Imo Price: Free Imo is a simple video calling and chatting app. It boasts compatibility for 2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE networks. That makes it good for those stuck on worse connections. It's also compatible with both iOS and Android. Otherwise, there isn't much to this one. That's not necessarily a bad thing. Aside from text chatting and video calling, this app doesn't have any bloat holding you back from a simple experience. It's free to download and use. The only thing you'll need to deal with is some advertising.

JusTalk Price: Free with in-app purchases JusTalk is another one of the lesser-known video chat apps. However, it's actually pretty decent. You'll be able to theme your app as you please. Additionally, you can do things like doodle while in a video call to add a bit of fun to the proceedings. It also features group chats, encryption, and cross-platform support. The app is free to download and use. The in-app purchases are for things like themes and other personalization perks.

Skype Price: Free Skype is one of the most popular video chat apps for any platform. It has native apps on most platforms, including PC, which makes it one of the best cross-platform options out there. The Android app certainly isn't perfect, but it can usually get the job done. You can do group video calls with up to 25 people. The app also features a free text chat, Microsoft and Facebook account integration, and you can even call regular cell phones for a nominal fee. The app still needs work, but the service itself is about as good as it gets.

Tango Price: Free with in-app purchases Tango is one of the oldest video chat apps on Android. It made splashes years ago as one of the first apps that could video chat, even on bad connections. It has since evolved into a full social platform. You can text chat and video call your friends and family. Additionally, you can discover new people with similar things in common. It also supports group chats, in-video stuff to have fun with, and other stuff. It's completely free to use. The in-app purchases are just for personalization options.

Viber Price: Free with in-app purchases Viber began life as a voice calling app. You used to be able to call people on the service along with regular phone calls. It has since evolved into a full-fledged messaging service. You can still make phone calls like you could before (for a fee). You can also text chat, video call, and more. It also features encryption on voice, text, and video calls. There are even hidden chats, games, and some other stuff. As you can imagine, it's a little bit bloated. The good news is that Viber-to-Viber text, voice, and video calls are completely free.

WhatsApp Price: Free WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps ever. It's one of only a few that can boast over one billion active users. It started out as a text chat service before Facebook bought them a while ago. Since then, the app has integrated voice calling, video calling, and tons of other features. The video calling works quite well and you shouldn't have any problems using it. Not everyone trusts the app since it's run by Facebook. However, if you're just looking for something that works and is stable, this is a good app to try.

Carrier video chatting Price: Free (usually) As it turns out, OEMs and carriers have taken matters into their own hands for video chatting. Some carriers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, and others have video calling built into every phone sold by the carrier. You can quickly and easily video chat with anyone else on the service. Thus, someone with a Galaxy S7 on T-Mobile and someone with an LG V20 on T-Mobile can video call each other directly from the dialer app like you were making a phone call. They're a bit restrictive, but they tend to work pretty well when you can actually use them. We hope these options are expanded over time.

