

Mobile phones are important tools for travelers. You can look up information, book hotels, book flights, find pit stops, and find out all kinds of information in the palm of your hand. More and more people are depending on their mobile phones for travel. Frankly, it’s easier that way. We’d like to help make your next trip easier too. Here are the best travel apps for Android! In the interest of variety, we do not cover any GPS or navigation apps here. You can find those linked just below if you need one!

Airbnb is one of the best independent travel apps. It also has some of the most varied options out there. For those who don't know, Airbnb allows people to rent out spare rooms to random travelers. It boasts 2.5 million homes across over 190 countries. You can also add events to itinerary if you're interested in other stuff. The app has had its problems and the independent nature lends itself to the occasional problem. However, it's a really fun way to skirt the typical and go for something different.

Booking.com is among the most popular and highly rated travel apps out there. Its main feature is having over one million hotels, motels, and other accommodations at its disposal. Additionally, it has info on local attractions, landmarks, and even local WiFi hotspots. There are also some convenience tools like offline maps, paperless booking, adding reservations to your calendar, and more. It's a good place to start if you're planning a trip although you may want to cross-check with similar apps before making a commitment. The app itself is completely free to use.

GasBuddy is a road tripper's best friend. Or at least it could be. The basic premise of the app is to help you find the cheapest gas that is also closest to you. Those on the road can find the nearest gas station in case they're in the need of a fill up. The app is crowd sourced so you can report new gas prices if the ones you saw in the app were inaccurate. That way it helps everybody to help everybody else. Not that it'll matter much, but they also run a daily promotion for $100 in free gas. The design is good and the whole experience is really easy to use. We definitely recommend it if you're traveling anywhere by car.

Not everyone has the time to fully learn to speak, read, or write a new language. Those people should probably reach for an app like Google Translate. It features the ability to translate virtually any language into almost any other language. Additionally, there is a camera feature that lets you point your phone at a sign or a menu to get an instant translation. Best of all, there's a real-time speech translator that can help you talk to people. It's one of the most essential travel apps out there. It's also totally free.

Google Trips is one of the relatively newer travel apps. It's a trip planner app that lets you put all of your reservations, plans, and stuff to do all in one place. In addition to letting you store all of that stuff, the app has a list of nearby attractions that are both interesting and family friendly. Best of all, the app works offline so you'll have access to the info even in areas with no web access. It's newer and that means it does still need a bit of work. However, it should work more than well enough for most. Did we mention? It's also free.

Kayak's app has been around for a long time. It's remained one of the more consistent travel apps for years. It's an all-in-one app that lets you book hotels, flights, and rental cars. Along with that, it has an explore option so you check out where you want to travel. It'll also let you track your pre-existing travel plans even if you didn't book with them. It rounds out the experience with things like price alerts, deal alerts, and price forecasts to help you find a better deal. It does virtually everything you'd need it to do.

Priceline is one of the most well-known travel apps. We've all seen the commercials so you know what to expect. It features over 800,000 hotels along with thousands of rental car and flight options. It also features small quirks like Google Wallet support, future reservation tracking, and more. The app's claim to fame is its various deals, such as the Express Deals, Name Your Own Price, and last minute hotel room deals. It's not perfect, but it's a big name in travel apps.

Going on trips is hard enough even before you consider how much it costs. An app like Travel Money can help. It's a simple budget app that lets you plan the financial side of your traveling. You can save your receipts and purchases during any given trip to track how much you spend. This is good if you're vacationing on a budget. Alternatively, it's essential if you're traveling for business and need a record for tax season. The free version limits you to 50 purchases. That's more than enough to let you test it out before forking out $2.49 for the full version.

Uber, Lyft, and similar apps can help you find rides around town. They're decent alternatives to something like a rental car for those who don't plan on doing a lot of driving around town. Usually, their prices are fairly reasonable and you can always switch back and forth between them to find the better deals. They're available in plenty of countries and wait times shouldn't be too bad most of the time. We don't recommend using them if you plan on driving a whole bunch because the money will add up. Otherwise, they're great travel apps to pick up.

Everybody knows about Yelp. It's one of the top places to go if you want to know information about a business. While traveling, it can help you learn more about the area, find out where the good spots are, and help you avoid the places that aren't great. The app uses a clean design that also makes it easy to use. You can also find various other services should you need them. It probably won't be something you use too frequently, but it's a handy tool should you ever need it. It's also a good way to reference a second opinion if you're not finding reviews on something like Google Maps.

