

The stylus has a cult following on Android. There aren’t a ton of people that use them, but the ones that do love it. Samsung Note devices famously come with S Pen and devices like the Nvidia Shield Tablet have come with them as well. Luckily, there are plenty of apps that can take advantage of the stylus. Let’s take a look at the best stylus apps and S Pen apps for Android!

[Price: Free (may require Adobe CC subscription)]

Adobe has a large and growing array of apps for all kinds of uses. For stylus users, you have apps like Adobe Photoshop Sketch, Adobe Illustrator Draw, and others that let you express your creative side. Like AutoDesk apps, these are near-pro level drawing apps that also integrate directly with Adobe’s desktop apps. There are also some productivity apps available such as Adobe Fill & Sign which lets you fill and sign documents. We’ve linked their entire collection below. They are some excellent stylus apps.



[Price: Free / Free with in-app purchases]

AutoDesk is a very well known name in the world of graphic design and many of their apps are world renown. The Sketchbook and AutoCAD series of apps are both very useful and powerful applications for designers and artists. The Sketchbook series of apps have also done well on mobile. All these apps include advanced tools, professional level appeal, and even some fun quirky features. For instance, AutoCAD 360 lets you orient yourself around your drawing using your GPS. The Autodesk collection has well over a dozen apps for you to check out. We have those linked using the button below if you’re interested. These are all fantastic stylus apps!



[Price: $3.68]

Character Maker is a drawing app that helps you learn how to draw people. It features a number of tutorials and features that help you create new characters and also make them look good. It focuses mostly on 2D character drawing. There are also a few unique features like drawing in 2D from a 3D perspective. It also has limited layer support. It’s a pay-once app and there may be some better overall animation options. However, this one is super specific to drawing people.



[Price: Free / Varies]

DocuSign is a popular and highly acclaimed app that lets you fill out forms, sign forms, and send them where they need to go. The app complies with the eSign Act so documents are legally binding. You can also send unsigned docs to other people to have them sign it. You can use PDF, Word, Excel, and even some types of images as your medium. It features a variety of subscription plans based on your needs. These include individual plans as well as enterprise options.



[Price: Free / $2.97 / $4.99]

INKredible is a drawing and writing app. It tries to focus on a “distraction free” experience. Most of its features are under-the-hood items that include palm and wrist rejection, a smooth experience, and they attempt to make the experience as realistic as possible. They do an okay job of it. Aside from the under-the-hood stuff, there isn’t much to the app and we’re pretty sure that’s the point. If you need a basic writing or drawing app without a ton of bric-a-brac, this is a good way to go. There is a free app with in-app purchases or a full on pro version if you prefer. You can take your pick, they’re all great stylus apps.



See also: The best FREE Android apps!

[Price: Free / $0.99]

Learn How to Draw is an app that helps teach you how to draw. The focus is mostly around how to draw people in a comic book format. It features tutorials for beginners, intermediates, and there are even some expert level tutorials as well. The tutorials were written by Will Sliney, a noted comic book artist. There are hundreds of pages of tutorials along with an interface to draw them yourself. It’s pretty good for only $0.99.



[Price: Free / $3.59]

LectureNotes was once, is currently, and likely always will be the hallmark of a great stylus app. It offers a bunch of features including image importing, stylus support, notebook export (for sharing) to your device, Evernote, and OneNote, advanced organization features, and more. If you install LectureVideos and LectureRecordings, you can also insert video and audio recordings into your notebooks right alongside your notes. It’s extremely powerful and popular. Most stylus owners should have this, especially if you’re a student.



[Price: Free]

The MyScript Collection consists of MyScript Calculator, MyScript Stylus, and MyScript Smart Notes. All three of these apps are fairly basic apps in their genre. However, these are made specifically for stylus users. In particular, MyScript Calculator has gained a bit of momentum. It works by allowing you to write out your equation and the app helps you solve it. These are a few really good stylus apps that are worth checking out. Especially for academics and students.



[Price: $4.99]

RoughAnimator is an animation app that lets you animate actual moving pictures. The way it works is you draw something, then add a frame and change things up a bit. Once you’re done, you have a little animated movie. This is one of only a few apps capable of doing this. It has specific features for stylus users and direct S Pen support. You can export animation to QuickTime video, GIF, or an image sequence as well. It’s a surprisingly good app despite its lack of popularity. It’s one of those stylus apps that are worth a shot.



[Price: Free]

When it comes to S Pen support, there isn’t a company out there that does it better than its creator, Samsung. Every note device comes packed with a variety of apps that make full use of S Pen’s features and integration. There are apps for note taking, GIF making, and other productivity and creativity based apps that let you play with the S Pen as it was intended. We recommend that before replacing any of them, we recommend you take a good look at them. Most of their features are either difficult to find in the open market or downright impossible. They are just excellent stylus apps.



Related best app lists:

If we missed any of the best stylus apps or S Pen apps, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.