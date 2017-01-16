

Sports are among the best entertainment experiences out there. Going to live events is almost always fun because. Championships have a way of making everyone excited because they are so tense. Sports fans are always looking for ways to follow their favorite teams and favorite sports. Thankfully, there’s a great selection of apps that can help you do just that. Let’s take a look att he best sports news apps for Android.

[Price: Free / $2.99]

365Sports is one of the better all-encompassing sports news apps. You can find information on a variety of leagues and sports organizations. Overall, it covers most leagues in ten different sports. It has video highlights that you can watch, real-time updates on scores, and look up stats. It also has a really nice feature that lets you see what channels your favorite sporting events are on. The actual news is sourced from local sources. It’s free to download to check out.



[Price: Free]

The Bleacher Report is a well-known sports news outlet. The company’s app is also pretty good. There is a variety of news available for most sports teams. In the settings, you can pick your favorite team and have the news show stuff from that team more often. It sources news from local sources, Twitter, Instagram, and other blogs. There are also things like rankings, predictions, and other stats to check out. There is a lot of info in this one and it’s one of the more comprehensive sports news apps.



[Price: Free]

ESPN has been one of the go-to sources for sports news for decades. It features scores from most sports organizations along with highlights, analysis, news stories, and more. It also offers access to its various TV channels. You can access those for free as long as you have one of the support cable TV providers. ESPN has also started covering eSports which is a rarity in this business. Their app has improved a lot over time and it’s one of the best sports news apps out there.



[Price: Free]

The Google apps is a great source for pretty much everything. The app can quickly find things like news, weather, and even stuff like tracking info for packages you had shipped. Over time, it learns what you like and starts recommending news to you based on those likes. That means spending some time with this app looking up sports scores and news will eventually make the service send you that news automatically. It’s actually pretty awesome. The only downside is that it won’t be as comprehensive as something like ESPN or similar sports news apps. At the very least, the app is free.



[Price: Free]

MSN Sports is a fairly big app that covers a lot of sports. It boasts coverage of over 150 leagues, including the big ones. Like most sports news apps, you can set a “favorite team”. That gets you more news specifically for that team. It also has a syncing feature so you can get the same content on the web or the mobile app. You can find live scores, highlights, and other content as well. Most sites and channels have sports apps, but MSN seems to have made theirs really well.



[Price: Free]

theScore is a sports news company. Their company does pretty decent sports news. Their main app was one of the more aggressively progressive efforts in the sports news ecosystem. They embraced new design principles faster than any other sports app. Thus, theScore is one of the best designed sports news apps out there. They’ve also released an eSports app that covers the world of gaming sports. Both have tons of features, the ability to follow the sports and teams that you want, and both are frequently updated to prepare for large sporting events. It’s definitely worth your time.



[Price: Free]

Thuuz Sports is one of the more unique sports news apps. They rank each event from a scale of 0-100 so you can find the most exciting sporting events currently on TV. They also provide a TV schedule so you can find which games are on and where. It doesn’t have the breadth of coverage that many sports apps have, but it does cover the major sports leagues in the US. There is also news, a fantasy tracker, and alerts for your favorite teams. It’s not a traditional experience but a little something different never hurt anybody.



[Price: Free]

Yahoo has long made headlines as the number one competitor of ESPN. Their sports coverage is large and vast. Instead of doing it all on one site, Yahoo has a variety of blogs that cover the particulars of various sports. Thus, you get traditional news and modern style sports blogging all in one spot. It covers a lot of ground, including large events like the Olympics. The app takes a little time to navigate, but it’s an overall positive experience.



[Price: Free]

Most professional sports teams have their own app. The apps are generally linked to the leagues they’re in and run by their own staff of writers. These are hyper local sports news apps that only give you information about the teams that you like. Additionally, they tend to be more thorough on things like player injuries, events around the city, and things like that. It would take days to list all of the ones available. Thus, your best bet is hitting up the Google Play Store and searching for your favorite sports team.



[Price: Free]

Like individual teams, sports leagues generally have their own sports news apps. The MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, and many, many others all have official apps. In addition to news, most of the major sports apps have streaming options where you can pay a monthly or yearly fee and watch actual, live games. We’re sure many of you have tried these apps and some of them aren’t all that great. However, they are great starting points, especially if you’re interested in streaming whole games.



