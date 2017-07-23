Smartphones can do so many things. Gauging your speed is one of those things. You may need a speedometer app for a variety of things. Runners can use them to gauge their speed. Car enthusiasts can use them for obvious reasons. Anyone who moves can use something like this. There aren’t a lot of options, but some of them do work pretty well. Here are the best speedometer apps for Android.
G
If we missed any great speedometer apps, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!