Smartwatches are still a very new thing to a lot of people, and for good reason. You don’t absolutely need one to get through the day, and some of the best smartwatches are much too expensive for many folks out there. With that said, they are good for a lot of things. They can provide you with an easy way to get information, allow you to dismiss or reply to new messages without having to pull out your phone, and much more.

Now, we’ve already rounded up some of the best Android Wear watches and fitness trackers you can buy, but what about the other wearables that are worth considering? With so many smartwatches on the market, we understand choosing the right one can be a bit daunting. We’re here to help!

Here are the best smartwatches you can buy right now.

Editor’s note: We’ll be updating this list regularly as new devices launch.

Samsung Gear S3

See more Gear S3 photos

Samsung’s Gear S2 smartwatch from 2015 was a very impressive offering, and now the company is back with yet another pair of Tizen-powered smartwatches, the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier! Featuring the same great rotating bezel, an all-new design and many more enhancements, these new wearables are definitely a step in the right direction.

Whether you’re looking for a more classy or sporty look, the Gear S3 line probably has something for you. The Classic model is geared towards folks who want to wear their watch to work or out on the town. It should be noted that the Classic version does not come with LTE connectivity, though, so you’ll need to be paired with a smartphone if you want to receive notifications on your wrist. If you’re looking for something a bit more rugged that features LTE connectivity, the Frontier version is the watch for you. Both models also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as big 380mAh batteries and 1.3-inch Super AMOLED displays.

Specs

Samsung Gear S3 Classic

1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360 resolution, 278ppi

1.0GHz dual-core Samsung Exynos 7270

768MB of RAM

4GB of on-board storage

380mAh battery

Tizen

49 x 46 x 12.9mm, 59g

IP68 dust and water resistance rating

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier (LTE)

1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360 resolution, 278ppi

1.0GHz dual-core Samsung Exynos 7270

768MB of RAM

4GB of on-board storage

380mAh battery

Tizen

49 x 46 x 12.9mm, 63g

IP68 dust and water resistance rating

Read more

Pebble Time

See more Pebble Time photos

As of right now, the smartwatch landscape is packed with devices that feature touchscreen displays, 1-day battery life and over-$200 price tags. The Pebble Time might not have the best screen or the most powerful processor, but it’s the overall experience that made us choose this device as our top pick.

For starters, it has a color e-paper display that’s easy to read in all lighting conditions. And because the e-paper display is so great with battery life, the Pebble Time can easily last more than 5 days on a single charge. You just won’t get that with other Android Wear or Apple watches. Plus, Pebble’s new Timeline interface is quirky, intuitive and quite useful when you’re trying to plan your day. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, too, so you don’t need to pass this one up if you don’t have the right phone.

It’s also worth noting that the Pebble Time largely undercuts the competition in the pricing department. You can purchase the Pebble Time in a variety of different color options for under $100. For those looking for something a little more classy, the Pebble Time Steel is also available on Amazon for around $120.

Specs

1.25-inch LCD display with 144 x 168 resolution, 177ppi

ARM Cortex-M4 processor

256KB of RAM

16MB of on-board storage

150mAh battery

PebbleOS

40.5 x 37.5 x 9.5mm, 42.5g

30m water resistance, ISO22810 rating

Read more

Motorola Moto 360 (2nd Generation)

See more Moto 360 (2nd Gen.) photos

The original Moto 360 was one of the best Android Wear watches around for quite some time, and now its successor is also at the top of the list.

The Motorola Moto 360 (2nd Gen.) has a bigger battery than its predecessor, a Snapdragon 400 processor and comes in two different sizes to fit more users’ wrists. You’ll even be able to customize it with Moto Maker. Overall, the biggest advantages the new Moto 360 brings to the table are the refreshed processing package, a customizable design and the addition of lugs that will make it much easier to swap out watch bands.

We should also note that if you’re more of a fitness-oriented person, the Moto 360 Sport is also a great option. It’s cheaper than the standard Moto 360, and comes with a large array of fitness tracking features.

Specs

42mm variant:

1.37-inch IPS LCD display with 360 x 325 resolution, 233ppi

1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor

512MB of RAM

4GB of on-board storage

300mAh battery

Android Wear

42.0 x 42.0 x 11.4mm

IP67 dust and water resistance rating

46mm variant:

1.56-inch IPS LCD display with 360 x 330 resolution, 263ppi

1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor

512MB of RAM

4GB of on-board storage

400mAh battery

46.0 x 46.0 x 11.4mm

IP67 dust and water resistance rating

Read more

Huawei Watch

See more Huawei Watch photos

The Huawei Watch was first unveiled towards the beginning of 2015 at MWC, though it didn’t actually make its way to retail until the tail-end of the summer. Offering a design that is much more “watch-like” then many of its competitors, the Huawei Watch is certainly one of the more attractive Android Wear watches on the market and benefits from easily replaceable watch straps and a long-lasting battery.

For those that aren’t a fan of the flat-tire look we’ve seen with Motorola’s circular watches, you’ll be happy to know that this isn’t the case here. As for the rest of the specs? Everything is pretty standard fare, as most of the newer Android Wear watches feature roughly the same internals. That said, the AMOLED display on the Huawei Watch is one of the best displays available in the Android Wear market right now.

As far as pricing is concerned, starting at $350, the Huawei Watch isn’t at the very top of the pricing totem, but it is certainly not the lowest priced either.

Specs

1.4-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 resolution, 286ppi

1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor

512MB of RAM

4GB of on-board storage

300mAh battery

Android Wear

42.0 x 42.0 x 11.3mm

IP67 dust and water resistance rating

Read more

Apple Watch Series 2

I know, I know. This is an Apple product. And we only like Android products here, right?

Wrong-o.

The Apple Watch Series 2 is a really nice smartwatch that does exactly what it should. It’ll give you quick access to notifications, allow you to pay with your wrist, give you turn-by-turn directions, and it’s a decent fitness tracker. And in terms of design, it doesn’t feel like Apple cut too many corners with the overall look and feel of the device. Even the Sport model (the cheapest one of the bunch) feels like a well-built piece of hardware.

There are a few downsides to the Watch, though. Battery life isn’t stellar, and oftentimes the interface can get really confusing. It’s a solid second attempt at a smartwatch, sure, but Apple still has a lot of work to do.

The Apple Watch Series 2 is on the pricier side of the smartwatch landscape at around $369, but you might be lucky enough to find a refurbished model for less than that on Amazon or eBay.

Specs

42mm variant (aluminum):

1.5-inch OLED Retina display with 390 x 312 resolution, 390ppi

Apple S2 processor

watchOS

42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4mm, 34.2g (case only)

50m water resistance, ISO22810 rating

38mm variant (aluminum):

1.3-inch OLED Retina display with 340 x 272 resolution, 340ppi

Apple S2 processor

watchOS

38.6 x 33.3 x 11.4mm, 28.2g (case only)

50m water resistance, ISO22810 rating

Read more

So there you have it, our list of the best smartwatches on the market! Do you have any suggestions for us? What do you think is the best smartwatch out there? Be sure to sound off in the comments!