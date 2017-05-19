There are a seemingly unending number of options when it comes to picking a smartphone in India with choices spread across the price, features, and specifications spectrum. Of course, there are the popular current generation flagships that fall at the upper end of price range, but the great news is there are quite a few alternatives available that come with premium features, but don’t put as much of a strain on the wallet. Here are some of the best phones priced at under Rs 30,000 that are currently available in India!

Editor’s note: This list includes phones that essentially fall in the price range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. There will be separate lists to showcase devices priced below Rs 20,000 and below Rs 10,000 as well.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus may have stopped marketing their high-end smartphones as “flagship killers,” but if there is one that truly deserves that title, it is the OnePlus 3T. With specifications and features that can give any current generation flagship a run for its money, but with a price point that almost half of what the competition costs, it’s no wonder that this phone is so popular in the country.

A beautifully constructed metal body houses high-end hardware like a 5.5-inch Full HD display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor backed by 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of built in storage, 16 MP rear and front-facing cameras, and a large 3,400 mAh battery. Even with specs like that and an excellent software experience as well, what is most impressive about the OnePlus 3T is the fact that it is priced at just Rs 29,999.

Specs

5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

2.35 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

Adreno 530 GPU

6 GB RAM

64 GB built-in storage, not expandable

dual SIM (dual standby)

16 MP rear camera, 16 MP front-facing camera

3,400 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (upgradeable to Android 7.1.1 Nougat)

152.7 x 74.7 x 7.4 mm, 158 grams

Read more

Honor 8

The Honor 8 features a beautiful metal and glass unibody construction, and while that build has now become quite common in the smartphone space, it still looks and feels great. The phone comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, and under the hood is the HiSilicon Kirin 950 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of built-in storage that is further expandable, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The big selling point of the Honor 8 is its camera setup, with the device packing dual 12 MP cameras on the back. One of the lenses capture color while the other is monochrome, that together you take better looking images, and you can also use only the monochrome lens to take some classy-looking black and white shots. Up front is an 8 MP shooter.

The Honor 8 is priced at Rs 29,999, but can be picked up from Amazon for as low as Rs 21,840 depending on your choice of color. If you are looking to get the Honor 8, now will be a good time to do so, as the discounts may not last for much longer.

Specs

5.2-inch LTPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

2.3 GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 processor

Mali-T880 MP4 GPU

4 GB RAM

32/64 GB built-in storage, further expandable via microSD up to 256 GB

single SIM

Dual 12 MP rear cameras, 8 MP front-facing camera

3,000 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow (upgradeable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

145.5 x 71 x 7.5 mm, 153 grams

Read more

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung has a lot of great options that fall in this price category, but if you are looking for a large display experience, the Galaxy C7 Pro is the way to go. The device comes with a 5.7-inch Full HD display, and under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor backed by 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage that is further expandable, 16 MP rear and front-facing shooters, and a 3,300 mAh battery, all wrapped in a good-looking full metal body. The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is currently priced at just Rs 27,990.

Specs

5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor

Adreno 506 GPU

4 GB RAM

64 GB built-in storage, further expandable via microSD up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)

dual SIM (dual standby)

16 MP rear camera, 16 MP front-facing camera

3,300 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

156.5 x 77.2 x 7 mm, 172 grams

OPPO F3 Plus

Speaking of large display smartphones, it doesn’t get bigger than the OPPO F3 Plus, which features a 6-inch Full HD display. Other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of built-in storage that is further expandable, and a large 4,000 mAh battery. Apart from the solid premium mid-range specifications, the biggest selling point of the OPPO F3 Plus is its camera setup, particularly up front.

The device comes with a 16 MP shooter on the back, but dual front-facing cameras, a 16 MP unit and an 8 MP unit with a wide angle lens. Dubbed the “selfie expert,” the OPPO F3 Plus is the perfect device for you if you take a lot of self portraits or group selfies.

The OPPO F3 Plus is priced at Rs 30,990, which is just outside the confines of this list, but the gold version of the phone can be picked up for Rs 29,000 on Amazon for now.

Specs

6-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

1.95 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor

Adreno 506 GPU

4 GB RAM

64 GB built-in storage, further expandable via microSD up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)

dual SIM (dual standby)

16 MP rear camera, 16 MP + 8 MP front-facing cameras

4,000 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

163.6 x 80.8 x 7.4 mm, 185 grams

Read more

Nubia Z11

Nubia may not be as well known in the smartphone market as the other OEMs on this list, but their current high-end offering is a great choice in the under-Rs 30,000 category. The phone looks fantastic, with a near bezel-less display up front, which Nubia was able to achieve by curving the display along the sides. While the curve isn’t as significant as what is seen with the Samsung flagships, there are some useful gestures available to take advantage of it with the Z11.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of built-in storage that is further expandable, a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing shooter, and a 3,000 mAh battery. The grey version of the phone is priced at Rs 28,999, but for an additional Rs 1,000, you can get the more flashy and unique looking black and gold iteration.

Specs

5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

2.15 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

Adreno 530 GPU

6 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card up to 200 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)

dual SIM (dual standby)

16 MP rear camera, 8 MP front-facing camera

3,000 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

151.8 x 72.3 x 7.5 mm, 162 grams

Read more

Lenovo Moto Z Play

Lenovo and Motorola brought their modular concept that was introduced with the flagship Moto Z and Moto Z Force to the mid-range category with the Moto Z Play. Despite mid-range specifications, the phone still provides great performance, excellent battery life, a beautiful design and build quality, and a smooth software experience.

The Moto Z Play is currently priced at Rs 24,999, an included with the phone is the Style Mod, which is essentially a fancy back cover for the phone. You can also get the other Moto Mods at a special discounted price if you buy them along with this phone, including HasselBlad True Zoom Camera Mod, and the JBL SoundBoost Speaker Mod.

Specs

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

Adreno 506 GPU

3 GB RAM

32 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 256 GB

dual SIM (dual standby)

16 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera

3,510 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow (upgradeable to Android 7.1.1 Nougat)

156.4 x 76.4 x 7 mm, 165 grams

Read more

HTC Desire 10 Pro

The HTC Desire 10 Pro is one of the latest additions to the company’s popular Desire mid-range series. The phone features a matte plastic build with metal accents that still looks premium and feels great in the hand. Specifications include a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a MediaTek Helio P10 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of built-in storage that is further expandable, an impressive 20 MP rear camera and 13 MP front-facing shooter, and a 3,000 mAh battery. The HTC Desire 10 Pro is priced at Rs 20,990.

Specs

5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

1.8 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor

Mali-T860 MP2 GPU

3 GB RAM

64 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)

dual SIM (dual standby)

20 MP rear camera, 13 MP front-facing camera

3,000 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

156.5 x 76 x 7.9 mm, 165 grams

Read more

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

The 2017 edition of the Samsung Galaxy A5 features a 5.2-inch Full HD display, an Exynos 7880 Octa processor, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of built-in storage that is further expandable, 16 MP cameras on the front and back, and a 3,000 mAh battery. Like the flagship Galaxy S series, the Galaxy A5 (2017) comes with a metal and glass unibody construction, and the more important feature borrowed from the flagship series is the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

If you are looking for a relatively budget-friendly smartphone with good specifications and features which is also protected from the elements, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) is the phone for you. The device is currently priced at Rs 28,990.

Specs

5.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

1.9 GHz octa-core Exynos 7880 processor

Mali-T830 MP3 GPU

3 GB RAM

32 GB built-in storage, further expandable via microSD up to 256 GB

dual SIM support (dual standby)

16 MP rear camera, 16 MP front-facing camera

3,000 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9 mm, 157 grams

Read more

So, there you have it for this roundup of some of the best smartphones priced under Rs 30,000 that are currently available in India!