With a lot of current generation smartphones featuring metal or glass build materials, keeping them safe from accidental bumps and drops and in pristine condition can be a difficult task for some. A good case or cover goes a long way in alleviating this concern though, that not only keep the device protected, but can add some style points to it as well.

Be it from slim, transparent cases that show off the look of your smartphone, to the ultra rugged covers that keep your device safe from the elements and can survive almost anything, there is no limit to the choice you have in this category. That said, there are a few third-party case manufacturers that stand out, and have become very popular names in this market. Here is a roundup of some of the best smartphone case manufacturers!

Spigen

Spigen is one of the most popular third-party accessories manufacturers out there, and deservedly so. You get a variety of cases depending on your needs, include slim TPU shells, hybrid cases, cases with kickstands, and tough cases with dual layer protection.

The featured series of cases include the Neo Hybrid and the Rugged Armor. Not only do these cases look great, and include carbon fiber elements for a touch a style, but despite being relatively slim and form fitting, you get certified military-grade protection with both. The Neo Hybrid case also includes a bumper frame for additional protection, while the Rugged Armor takes advantage of air cushion technology at the corners to keep the device safe.

As far as device compatibility goes, Spigen has cases available for most popular flagship smartphones, including Samsung, Google, HTC, LG, OnePlus, ZTE, Motorola, Apple, Sony and Huawei, so if you have a current generation flagship, Spigen will have you covered as far as your case needs are concerned. The cases are reasonably priced too, ranging from $12 to $30 on Amazon.

Otterbox

The go-to brand of cases if you’re looking for complete device protection is undoubtedly Otterbox. The company has a few different series of cases available, but when it comes to full protection, the Defender and Commuter series are the ones you will be looking for.

The Commuter case is the sleeker of the two, and doesn’t add as much bulk to the device as the Defender case does. You still get dual layer protection for complete impact protection and port covers to keep the device dust free with the former though, while the latter adds a built in screen protector and also comes with a holster that clips onto your belt.

Device compatibility isn’t as robust as some of the other case manufacturers on this list, but cases are available for the flagship smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, HTC, LG, OnePlus, and Huawei. Otterbox cases can be a touch expensive, with prices ranging from $35 to $60, but if you are looking for a case that will guarantee the complete safety of your smartphone, it doesn’t get better than this.

Ringke

If you are looking for low profile case for your smartphone that offer some protection without adding any bulk or thickness to your smartphone, Ringke cases are the way to go. Granted, the company does have some semi-rugged options, wallet cases, and more available as well, but the more popular choices are definitely the slim series of cases that are available.

One of the more popular series of cases from Ringke is the Fusion series. These TPU cases are transparent and allow you to show off the design of the smartphone. They add minimal bulk and thickness to the device but come with a shock absorbent bumper to keep the phone safe from accidental bumps and drops. A raised lip around the front keeps the display safe, and also included with the case is a screen protector to keep it scratch free.

What is particularly impressive about Ringke is the number of smartphones that the company has cases available. While most case manufacturers have cases on offer for flagships, Ringke cases are found for mid-range and entry-level smartphones as well. You can find something for most smartphones from Apple, Samsung, HTC, LG, Google, Sony, OnePlus, Motorola, BlackBerry, ASUS, Huawei, Xiaomi, and more. Ringke cases are affordable as well, with a price range of $10 to $30.

Incipio

Incipio is a well known name in the mobile device accessories market, and when it comes to cases and covers, the company has something on offer for everyone. Ranging from slim cases, cases with stylish and unique designs, wallet and folio cases, and practical cases that provide a lot of protection, you are sure to find what you are looking for.

Incipio was one of the first case manufacturers to introduce dual layer protection to the market, and it’s not surprising that their most popular series is the Incipio DualPro. A soft interior core is coupled with a hard Plextonium shell to provide military-grade protection from bumps and drops, and it helps that the case looks great and doesn’t add a whole lot of bulk or weight to the smartphone. The best part is that Incipio has a case available for most smartphones from the majority of OEMs, ranging from the entry-level smartphones to the flagships.

You will have a wide variety of cases to choose from for popular smartphones from the likes of Samsung, Apple, Google, and more, but you will also be able to find cases for smartphones from companies like Alcatel, Meizu, HP, and others. Incipio cases aren’t the most affordable though, but still reasonable enough, with a range of $20 to $70, with something like the DualPro series priced at around $30.

Poetic

Last, but certainly not the least, is Poetic, which is another well known case manufacturer that offers a variety of cases based on what your needs may be. Their range of cases include slim and transparent hard shell cases, hybrid cases, and rugged cases that offer a lot of protection, all of which add an element of style to the device.

Among the many options, the more popular choices include the Affinity series and Revolution series of cases. The Affinity case features a hard transparent polycarbonate shell that shows off the design of the phone, and comes with a soft shock proof TPU element that offers better back and corner protection. On the other hand, the Revolution case is Poetic’s rugged option, that only keeps the device safe from accidental drops, but also comes with port covers and a front cover with a built-in screen protector.

Poetic cases are available for a range of entry-level, mid-range, and flagship smartphones, and apart from the big OEMs like Apple, Samsung, HTC, Google, Motorola, Sony, LG, Huawei, OnePlus and others you also get cases for smartphones from Alcatel, ZTE, HP, ASUS, Nvidia, and more. These cases are inexpensive as well, with most of them priced between $10 and $20.

So, there you have it for this roundup of some of the best smartphone case manufacturers out there, based on devices supported, type of protection, and price. That said, there are a slew of options available, so be sure to check out our best cases lists for individual smartphones to find even more choices.

Looking for a case for your phone? Check out some of the roundups for some of the key flagships out there: