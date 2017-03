Poker is one of the most popular card games in the world. There are tons of variants and it’s easy to play. You can even toss a few bucks into the pot and bet on it. As you can probably imagine, there are tons of poker apps and games on Android. Some are good and many are not. Here are the best ones you can find on Android!

Appeak Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Appeak is one of the up and coming poker apps. It boasts over 100,000 active players, in-game challenges to keep things fun, and a simple UI that puts the game first. The game gives you 7000 free coins per day just in case you happen to run out. You'll be able to engage in sit-and-go tournaments and regular poker games if you want to. It's fairly simple overall. Additionally, it doesn't hit the pay-to-win nerve as hard as many others. It's great, especially if you enjoy playing against real people. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Five Play Poker Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Five Play Poker is one of the best poker apps that costs absolutely nothing. The interface is rather simple and it doesn't have a lot of the features you'll find in other poker games. However, it makes up for that by being completely free to download with no in-app purchases. You can give yourself as much money as you want. There are five video poker games to play with to keep things varied. You can even view your play stats from the options menu. It's not the best poker game ever. However, it's completely free with no in-app purchases. That makes it hard to complain too much. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Governor of Poker 3 Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Governor of Poker 3 is one of the more run-of-the-mill poker apps on Android. It has a ton of features and play types. There are six different poker types to play (including Texas Hold'em), online games, and there's even a blackjack game. It gives you chips every four hours along with a spinner that can give you more. It also comes with cross-platform support. You can play on the web via Facebook, Steam, iOS, and Android. Some reviewers have complained about the poor odds of winning. However, that's how gambling kind of works. It's fun as long as you don't take it too seriously. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Live Hold'em Poker Pro Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Live Hold'em Poker Pro is another one of the more typical poker apps out there. It has a ton of things that you can do. That includes play against both AI and real players in a variety of situations based on your play style. There are even some small challenges to help keep things interesting. Like most, you'll get a chip refresh every day just in case you run out. Like most, the odds are against you and some people in the reviews got really mad about it. However, it's entertaining and that's what you want in this genre. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Poker Heat Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Poker Heat is fun freemium option. Its claim to fame is its league-based competition. You'll join one of seven leagues and then compete to see who can reach the top. It also features online play with friends or strangers if you want to. There are some other small things that make the game fun, but the big thing are those leagues. It's a freemium game and that means you'll have to wait for some free coins if you happened to run out. Otherwise, it's a fun little game. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Pokerist Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Pokerist is one of the better poker apps for those who like playing against real people. You can play against people online or with your friends on Facebook. Like most freemium poker games, you get free chips every day and you can earn more by doing other stuff. It swears up and down that the hand dealing is fair with its RNG, but we'll leave that determination up to you. You can even chat with other players. It's a solid overall poker game. At least considering that it's freemium. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Super Times Play Poker Price: $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Super Times Play Poker is not the best name for a poker app. However, it's also one of the few poker games worth playing that don't have in-app purchases. This one is a video poker app that includes three games. You can play Jacks or Better, Double Double Bonus Poker, and Triple Double Bonus Poker. It's not Hold'em or any of the classic variants. However, this is a fun time waster for those who don't want to deal with freemium stuff or advertising. We wish more developers made pay-once stuff like this with more features, but this will do for now. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Video Poker Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Video Poker is, as you may have guessed, a video poker game. It's a hybrid of Texas Hold'em and the classic video poker slots game Jacks or Better. Thus, you do need to pay attention a bit if you want to win. It's completely free to download with no in-app purchases. It also works offline. That makes it a great time killer for those who don't want to spend (or won't be pressured to spend) a ton of money. It's pretty simple, but it works. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

World Series of Poker Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY World Series of Poker is probably the best of the freemium poker apps and games out there. It supports Texas Hold'em and Omaha styles of poker. Additionally, you can play online with tons of people in a variety of scenarios and events. You can also play on the web via Facebook or the official site using your same account, It'll deliver you free chips every four hours and there are even some slots if you want to play those. It's the most typical of the freemium poker games, but it does what it does better than most. It's worth a shot. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Zynga Poker Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Zynga Poker is one of the more polarizing poker apps on the list. People either really like or they really hate it. On the face of it, it does all the right things. You have live online games against real people. There are a variety of game types and events that you can play. However, there are tons of people who swear that this game doesn't use a true RNG method. Whether or not they're right is up to you. It's a solid, fun game to play, although if winning all the time is what you enjoy, you might want to steer clear of this one. Give it a shot at least. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

