Staying connected with your smartphone is key nowadays. Even while you’re driving it’s a good idea to have your phone for GPS, emergency calls, and so forth. Despite this, it isn’t worth having your phone in hand when driving; it puts you and everyone else in the car at high risk.

Thankfully there is a solution to increase your safety on the road while still being able to use your phone- getting a smartphone car mount. They allow you to position your device on the dashboard for easy access where your eyes aren’t far from the road. Then you can safely navigate through your GPS or contact numbers.

Picking a car mount is the hard part though. With so many to choose from, it becomes difficult to determine which one benefits you the most. So here is a list of six different car mounts that are worth your money.

LifeActiv is no stranger to building devices that allow you to mount your phone. Their products are always well constructed and reliable. Their suction mount is no exception. Where many car mounts struggle with staying attached to your windshield, the LifeActiv has an industrial strength suction cup to ensure stability during use. It also boasts the Quick Mount adapter which attaches your phone with a simple click and detaches with a light twist. It comes it at $34.99, which is more than many would want to pay, but the quality is worth the price.

Some people don’t appreciate mounts that sit on the windshield for fear of it blocking your view. If that’s the case for you, then the Aukey Vent Clip has you covered. This mount clamps onto your air vent instead, where you won’t have to worry about losing suction. Instead of manually attaching your phone to it as well, the Aukey boasts a non-interfering magnetic design. It comes with two metal plates that fit in your phone case or stick to the back of it. The build also allows you to use it in more places than your car. The best part about the Aukey is it comes in at a very attractive price of just $8.99.

If convenience is your fancy, then the Bracketron TekGrip is what you want. This mount uniquely plugs into your car’s charging port, where a sturdy yet flexible neck extends so you can access your device with ease in portrait or landscape mode. The best feature of the Bracketron is that it comes with two USB ports, where you can charge two devices simultaneously, even while it’s mounted. It’s the ultimate mount for people that love road trips with friends. You can purchase the mount from Bracketron’s website for $34.99, or you can also get it off of Amazon for $24.17.

USA Gear knows the sheer range of smartphones on the market, and that’s why their phone holder is as versatile as it is. It is a vent-based mount, but uses brackets instead of magnets. However, the brackets are outfitted with padding that ensures that you will never harm your phone while mounting it. The brackets are also adjustable to fit phones of all sizes (up to 3.5 inches in width). Top it off with 360 degree rotation, and you’ve got a solid car mount on your hands. Did I mention it’s only $12.99?

Spigen’s car mount is sleek, simplistic, well-crafted, and reasonably priced at $20.99. At first glance it doesn’t look like much, but the Stealth car mount is a viable and easy-to-use option. It adheres to the top of your dashboard via a reusable gel pad that sits at its base. It can only hold your phone in landscape mode, but you won’t be frequently navigating your home screen while driving. The holder on the Spigen is constructed with TPU, so it won’t scratch your phone, and its designed so well that you can remove and attach your device using only one hand.

Macally wants to ensure your comfort with a car mount without forsaking tradition, and that’s where the mGRIP comes in. It has a classic suction cup design, but its long, flexible neck will sit at your phone at whatever angle or distance you want. The holder itself also swivels to hold your device in portrait and landscape. Three adjustable settings allow for a wide array of devices to be used. The rubber grip will prevent any scratches during operation, and a small release button will let you remove your device with no trouble. Not bad for $14.99.

iOttie Universal car mount

The iOttie Universal car holder features a one touch mount system that lets you lock the device in place and release with just a press of a single button. Sticky gel pads allows for the holder to be stuck to most surfaces, and comes with a telescopic arm to allow for closer viewing of the screen. The holder can accommodate almost every smartphone, with the allowed width going up to 3.5-inches. The iOttie car holder is priced at $24.95.

These are our top recommendations. Know any other good options? Let us know in the comments!