Nikon is one of the big two when it comes to cameras alongside Canon. Their midrange models are inexpensive, and they work quite well. Much like Canon and others, you can also control them with the right apps. We can help you find some of the better ones. Here are the best Nikon apps for Android!

Here are some more DSLR apps you might find handy! 10 best DSLR apps for Android 5 best Canon apps for Android

Camera Connect and Control Price: Free / Up to $5.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Camera Connect and Control is one of the more stable Nikon apps. It supports most Nikon Coolpix, most of the D-series, and some others. You also have the option of connection through USB or WiFi depending on your camera model. The free version of this app lets you do things like view images you've taken, remote capture photos and videos, control the shutter, and even see the serial number. The paid version adds live view, bulk downloads, and more. It's a little buggy. Otherwise, it's not half bad. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Camera Remote Control Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Camera Remote Control is a really good place to start with Nikon apps. It turns your phone into a remote control for your camera. There are some caveats, though. Your phone has to have an IR blaster as does your camera. Otherwise, it should work pretty well. The app supports a variety of cameras from a variety of manufacturers. Nikon is one of them. It's a good no-hardware app to plug up potential holes in your setup. Plus, it's free with no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Helicon Remote Price: Free / $47.55 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Helicon Remote is one of the most expensive Nikon apps out there. It's mostly for professional use. You can do things like set extra long exposures, use exposure bracketing, get a full screen live view mode, time lapse shooting, video recording, burst shooting, and more. It should support many Nikon cameras. However, it definitely does not support the D3xxx lineup. There is a free version. That way you can try it before you buy it. We highly recommend that you do so. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Magic Nikon Viewfinder Price: Free / $1.59 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Magic Nikon Viewfinder won't let you control your Nikon cameras. However, it can be quite useful for scouting locations and planning shoots. It uses your phone's camera to emulate what shots look like on your Nikon. It'll change the aspect ratio and you can even alter things like exposure. It's a bit of a lame pick for Nikon apps. It also has the occasional bug. Aside from that, though, it works pretty well. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Official Nikon Apps Price: Free (usually) DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Nikon has several apps in the Play Store. They're for all kinds of things. Several of them are connect apps for various needs. There is also a Nikkor shopping app, an image sharing app, and more. Perhaps the most useful is the manual app. It lets you download and read almost any Nikon camera manual for easy reference. Unfortunately, their apps aren't great for actually controlling your Nikon. However, you may find one or two of these apps useful. We recommend at least the Nikkor app and the manual app. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are some final app lists you might like! 15 best Photo Editor Apps for Android 15 best camera apps for Android

If we missed any great Nikon apps, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!