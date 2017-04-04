

Education has changed a lot over the last couple of decades. Institutional based education is still present. However, there is more focus than ever on learning at home, continuing one’s education, and using the Internet for the glorious information tool that it is. Childhood is particularly important for learning. We obviously can’t do all the work as every child is different. However, we’re hoping that these learning apps for kids can help!

Don't miss out on learning, adults! Here are some learning apps for you too! 10 best Android learning apps 10 best language learning apps for Android

Amazon Kindle Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Let's face it, reading is good. There is no doubt that strong reading skills help just about everybody. Amazon Kindle is about as stable of an eReader platform as you can get on mobile. It also includes a ton of books that are both kid and adult friendly. They also have a ton of books that are in the public domain and are free to download. Perfect for a the budding reader who's just learning how to do it. Pick it up, get your kids some books, and give them so good reading skills. It's definitely one of the really good learning apps for kids. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

ClassDojo Price: Free / $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY ClassDojo is one of a few virtual classroom style learning apps for kids that we’re going to talk about on this list. Using this app, parents, students, and teachers can all interact with one another. Teachers can communicate with children about their educational needs, parents can stay up to date on their child’s education, and kids can get the attention they need in order to get a better education. Unlike many, this doesn’t replace the classroom experience but acts more as a positive reinforcement and communication tool to help keep everyone on the same page. The only downside is that you'll need to find teachers who would want to use this kind of tool. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Cram.com Flashcards Price: Free / $119.40 per year / $59.85 per three months / $29.95 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Cram.com Flashcards is a study app. It allows you to create flashcards about any subject. This is a great study aid for pretty much anybody. The app features cross-platform syncing, access to over 75 million flashcards that others have made, and it works both offline and online. The free version gives you two folders. Each folder can have up to 100 flashcards. Those who go premium can create as many folders as needed. The only downside is that it's fairly expensive to go premium. However, if you only ever need to study two or fewer subjects at once, this is a good way to go. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Duolingo Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Duolingo is one of the best learning apps for kids when it comes to learning a new language. It has a variety of languages supported, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Irish, Danish, and even English. What makes the app so great is that it's completely free to download and use. There are no hidden fees and the in-app purchases are entirely optional. The developers boast that 34 hours in this app is equal to a semester at a university. It's effective, it's fun, and it's free. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

DragonBox Series Price: $4.99 or $7.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The DragonBox series are a set of educational games that help kids learn basic math fundamentals. There are five learning apps for kids in total. A few deal with algebra and geometry. All five of them deal with numbers to some extent. Math gives people a lot of trouble so it might be good to start young when teaching these concepts. All five games require an up-front payment, but none of them have in-app purchases. It's a good little series to check out. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

You're halfway there! Here are some more good apps and games for kids! 10 best kids games for Android 10 best kids apps for android

Edmodo Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Edmodo is a classroom replacement app that helps students, teachers, and parents interact more. Unlike ClassDojo, Edmodo has more of an educational aspect as kids can engage with each other, parents, and teachers about assignments. The idea is to improvement student invovlement. Students can deal with their assignments, track their performance, and even upload files to the classroom. It’s a great platform to connect everyone together and really help kids focused on what they need to learn. Like most, the only difficult part is getting everyone on board to use it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Google Classroom Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Google Classroom is another virtual classroom environment. Like Edmodo and ClassDojo, it lets parents, kids, and teachers interact with one another. Students can interact with other students, upload files, turn in assignments, and more. It connects to Google's Classroom web platform. Thus, it has the kind of quality you'd expect from Google. It's definitely one of the best learning apps for kids. However, like every other virtual classroom, you'll need to find teachers on the platform to use this app. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

PBS Kids Video Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY PBS has been long known for their educational content. That content is available on Android via PBS Kids Video. Since they are educational, parents shouldn’t have a problem letting their kids watch practically anything on this app. Additionally, since everything is a cartoon and fun, kids most likely won’t mind watching it. There is also an educational goal tracker so parents and kids can keep track of everything the child should be learning. It's one of the more under-the-radar learning apps for kids. It's also totally free. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Pocket Code Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Pocket Code helps teach kids how to code. Obviously, this one isn't for younger kids, but rather older ones. It shows you how to program, how programming works, and some basic programming logic. It sounds complicated, but it's not that bad. The app employs a visual learning style so kids can drag and drop and see what they're doing. It can be fun if your kid enjoys technology. The app is made by a non-profit organization and is free to download. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

YouTube Kids Price: Free / $9.99 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY YouTube Kids is a spin-off of the traditional YouTube application that is made and curated especially for kids. It has educational videos, entertainment content, and more that are specifically chosen for young minds. It’s not available everywhere which is sad, but the regular YouTube app has all of the same content, you just have to search harder to find it. YouTube in general is a great platform for pretty much everything and it’ll be a good move to show your kids how to use it early. YouTube is still working on making sure content is child friendly. It's not a huge deal, but something to be aware of. It's one of the better learning apps for kids! DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are a couple final app lists to check out! 10 best Google Daydream apps 10 best education apps for Android

If we missed any of the best learning apps for kids, tell us about them in the comments!