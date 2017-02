Learning a new language can be difficult. It’s a whole new set of vocabulary, grammar, and cultures to learn. There are a variety of tools that can help the process. We can’t teach you a whole new language, but we can help you find some tools that hopefully make the process easier. Here are the best language learning apps for Android!

ATi Studios Price: Free with in-app purchases ATi Studios is a developer on Google Play that has released a bunch of language learning apps. Each app specializes in a single language. All you have to do is pick one and pay attention. There are over 30 apps to choose from and includes languages like Spanish, French, German. Japanese, Croatian, Ukrainian, and many others. The apps themselves are fairly well set up. Each one has a variety of lessons. It's a good place to get started. There are also in-app purchases for each one in case you want to learn more.

Babbel Price: Free / $12.99 per month / $83.40 per year Babbel is one of the more well-known language learning apps for Android. It features over a dozen languages, 10-15 minute lessons, syncing across devices, and lessons for both beginners and advanced learners. It uses a more practical approach by using conversations and culture learning to really put you in the zone. By teaching you how to engage in conversation for basic stuff like travel or shopping, the idea is that the rest will come easier. It's a good system and free to try. You'll have to subscribe to their service to get all of the lessons.

Busuu Price: Free / $9.99 per month / $69.99 per year / $129.99 per two years Busuu is another rather well-known app. It features support for about a dozen languages. The app includes the basic stuff like vocabulary and grammar lessons. It also has dialogue and writing lessons to help round out your education. The app boasts that 22.5 hours within its walls are equal to about one semester of college. It focuses on the 150 most important topics and 3000 most commonly used words in each language. Like most, you'll have to subscribe to get access to everything.

Dictionary Linguee Price: Free Dictionary Linguee isn't a typical app for learning a new language. It's actually just a dictionary app, but it's a really good one. The app's big feature is its ability to seamlessly go between languages. You can get translations quickly from Spanish to English and then backwards (English to Spanish). It supports several languages, is usable offline, and even extra stuff like pronunciation and example sentences. It won't teach you a language, but it can be extremely helpful as a tool to use along with other language learning apps. It's completely free and totally worth checking out.

Duolingo Price: Free with in-app purchases Duolingo made a big splash. Its central premise is that language learning should be free. Thus, all of the languages it supports is available for free from beginning to end. It uses a gaming concept where you learn new languages by playing little games that shows you new vocabulary and grammar. It doesn't sound that serious, but the developers boast that 34 hours of playing is about equal to a semester in college. It's a great place to start for beginners on a budget. It's definitely one of the must-try language learning apps.

Google Translate Price: Free Google Translate is an excellent tool. As the name implies, the app translates a variety of languages into other languages. It has support for dozens of them. It's a great way to check and see what words mean in other languages. Additionally, the app includes a camera feature that lets you translate words by pointing your camera at them. You can even talk to the app and it'll translate the words for you. It's a powerful app that's meant for travelers, but it can be used by those learning languages too. It's worth picking up.

Memrise Price: Free / $8.99 per month / $59.99 per year Memrise is another one of the more popular language learning apps. The app comes with both a free and a pro version. The free version offers some basic lessons. That gives you a chance to try it out. The pro version is a subscription that also opens up all of the other lessons. The app has a variety of lesson types, but its big draw is its gaming style of learning. It lets you learn in a different kind of way that can also be fun. It supports over a dozen languages It's an excellent choice overall and it's quite popular with its users.

Phrasebook Price: Free with in-app purchases Phrasebook isn't one of the more popular language learning apps, but it has a lot of desirable features. For starters, it supports over a dozen languages. It also comes with a collection of commonly used phrases and words so you can concentrate on the important stuff first. You can also search phrases and keywords in case you need to know that info on the fly. It's especially good for travelers who need to learn some basic stuff quickly while on vacation. It also doesn't require an Internet connection which makes it great for plane and subway rides.

Quizlet Price: Free / $19.99 Quizlet can be a valuable tool for those learning a new language. It doesn't teach anything on its own. However, you can use it to help you memorize new information. It's essentially a glorified flashcards app with more features. Along with flashcards, you can create quizzes and games to test your skills. You can even include image and video elements if you want to. This is an excellent choice when accompanied with other language learning apps. You can download it for free to check it out if you're interested.

Rosetta Stone Price: Varies Everybody knows about Rosetta Stone. It's been around for a very long time and people trust it. The company actually has a few apps. There is a centralized language learning app with a variety of languages to learn. They also have one that is designed especially for kids. Each language has a variety of lessons that Rosetta Stone has been using for years to teach people. It's a good way to go if you're looking for a tried and true method. However, it is also very expensive which is something to take into consideration.

