Over the past several years, Taiwan-based HTC has been a highly prolific company when it comes to releasing Android smartphones. While HTC recently pledged to cut down on the number of new smartphones it will release in 2017 compared to previous years, it has already launched a number of new models so far this year, with perhaps more to come before 2017 ends.

Since HTC has so many current and older smartphones to purchase, we decided to take a look at the best ones you can buy right now. We are breaking them down in three catagories: Flagship, Mid-Range and Budget. As you can see, there are no shortages of HTC phones to choose from at any price point you can imagine.

Best Flagship Phone

HTC U11

Launched in May 2017, the HTC U11 is not only only the best of the company’s current flagship products, but also one of the best Android smartphones you can buy, period. The 5.5-inch phone’s biggest stand out feature is Edge Sense, which lets owners squeeze the sides of the U11 so they can launch an app or perform a function without the need to use the touchscreen. We found Edge Sense to be pretty useful, for the most part.

Inside, the U11 has the fastest mobile processor you can currently get in a smartphone, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. It also has either 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM, along with either 64 GB or 128 GB of storage, depending on where you buy it. The U11’s cameras, which according to DxOMark, are some of the best ever put into a smartphone, include a 12 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front-facing camera. The phone’s 3,000 mAh battery should last you for a full day on a single charge. Most recently, the phone got a big software upgrade that allows it to access Amazon’s popular Alexa digital assistant.

The unlocked version of the HTC U11 is currently selling for $649 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage in the US. While the phone is not perfect (it does not have a standard headphone jack and the company’s Sense UI needs a refresh) it’s overall an excellent high-end handset that has a reasonable price.

Specs

5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

4/6 GB of RAM

64/128 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

12 MP rear camera, 16 MP front camera

3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm, 169 g

Read more

Alternatives

HTC U Ultra

The HTC U Ultra, which launched in March 2017, may not have the cool Edge Sense hardware that the U11 has, but it is still a very capable high-end handset. It has a larger 5.7-inch display, and includes a 2-inch secondary display on top for showing notifications and alerts, among other things. While the processor is a little slower (Qualcomm Snapdragon 821), the U Ultra shares many of the same specs as the newer U11, and you can get it for a cheaper price ($568 over at Amazon) — making it one of the best HTC phones you can get.

HTC 10

The direct predecessor to the HTC U11, the HTC 10 was recently named by us as “easily one of the most underrated flagships of 2016”. It’s not hard to see why. The HTC 10 still has a solid amount of performance one year later, even thought its Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor is now over a year old. The phone’s cameras were also much improved compared to HTC’s older flagship phones, and you can get one now for about $400, or even less, on Amazon.

Get it on Amazon Best Mid-Range HTC phones

HTC U Play

First announced in January 2017, the HTC U Play has slowly made its way to the US and other markets. While it has not gotten as much attention as the U Ultra or the U11, the U Play is still a solid smartphone for people who want something a bit smaller that the larger flagship phones.

The U Play has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, and inside you can find a MediaTek MT6755 P10 processor, along with either 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of native storage, with a microSD card slot to add even more storage. Perhaps the most interesting part of the U Play is its camera specs, as both the front and rear sensors are 16 MP. There’s also a 2,500 mAh battery.

While the HTC U Play can’t compete hardware wise with its bigger brothers, it’s not really supposed to. Instead, the U Play provides consumers with a solid phone at a cheaper price than the big flagships. Currently, you can purchase the U Play on Amazon for $423, making it one of the best HTC phones for those who want something a bit smaller, more affordable, and yet still with a decent amount of power under the hood.

Specs

5.2-inch IPS LCD display with 1,080 x 1,920 resolution

MediaTek MT6755 P10 processor

3/4 GB of RAM

32/64 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 128 GB

16 MP rear camera, 16 MP front camera

2,500 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

46 x 72.9 x 8 mm, 145 g

Alternatives

HTC Desire 10 Pro

The Desire 10 Pro still has some excellent hardware for smartphone owners looking to save a few bucks. It includes a big 5.5-inch display, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The biggest compromise is the slower MediaTek Helo P10 processor, but that might be a small price to pay for a phone that currently costs about $275 on Amazon.

HTC One M9 Plus

This is one of the older HTC phones on this list, but it still packs a punch. The HTC One M9 Plus includes a 5.2-inch display with a Quad HD resolution and a dual rear camera set up, with a 20 MP main sensor combined with a 2.1 MP sensor that allows owners to refocus shots after the fact. The price tag of $296 on Amazon is also pretty resonable, although we would have liked to have a more powerful chip inside; the One M9 Plus has the MediaTek MT6795T processor.

Best Budget Phone

HTC One A9

The HTC One A9 is no spring chicken anymore; the phone was first released back in 2015. Yet for the price of just $170 you can get one of the best cheap HTC phones while still even getting newer software features, such as an update to Android 7.0 Nougat earlier this year. This former mid-range phone has now morphed into an excellent budget priced handset.

While the One A9 may just have a 5-inch display, you are still getting one with a full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. Inside, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor. You can get the phone with either 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM, along with either 16 GB or 32 GB of onboard storage. The rear camera has a 13 MP sensor. but it had high-end features like a f/2.0 aperture optical image stabilization (OIS). The front-facing camera has just 4 MP but still uses HTC’s UltraPixel technology. You get a 2,150 mAh battery in the One A9 which should last you up to a day on a single charge.

While the HTC One A9 wasn’t as impressive when it first launched as a flagship device, the price cuts make it an excellent choice now as a budget phone.

Specs

5-inch display with 1,080 x 1,920 resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor

2/3 GB of RAM

16/32 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 2 TB

13 MP rear camera, 4 MP front camera

2,150 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

145.75 x 70.8. x 7.26 mm, 143 g

Alternatives

HTC Desire 555

This is a newly launched phone that is currently an exclusive for AT&T’s no contract subsidiary carrier Cricket Wireless. This Android 7.0 Nougat phone includes a 5-inch display, a 1.1 GHz processor, 16 GB of storage, an 8 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front facing camera and a 2,200 mAh battery for the price of just $199.99

HTC Desire 650 The HTC Desire 650, first released in November 2016, comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Inside, the hardware specs are solid, with a 5-inch 720p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage, a 13 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front facing camera and a 2,200 mAh battery. It’s available now unlocked from Amazon for the price of $149.99. Get it at Amazon

Conclusion

Again, while the Taiwanese giant has said it will cut down on the number of new HTC phones it plans to release in 2017, it has already launched many new handsets that are worthy of your attention, and there are rumors it will launch even more new devices before the end of the year. We plan to update this page when new HTC smartphones are made available that we think should be on this list. In the meantime, are there any HTC phones you believe we should have put on the list of the best phones you can buy right now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!