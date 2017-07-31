Over the past several years, Taiwan-based HTC has been a highly prolific company when it comes to releasing Android smartphones. While HTC recently pledged to cut down on the number of new smartphones it will release in 2017 compared to previous years, it has already launched a number of new models so far this year, with perhaps more to come before 2017 ends.
Since HTC has so many current and older smartphones to purchase, we decided to take a look at the best ones you can buy right now. We are breaking them down in three catagories: Flagship, Mid-Range and Budget. As you can see, there are no shortages of HTC phones to choose from at any price point you can imagine.
Best Flagship Phone
HTC U11
Launched in May 2017, the HTC U11 is not only only the best of the company’s current flagship products, but also one of the best Android smartphones you can buy, period. The 5.5-inch phone’s biggest stand out feature is Edge Sense, which lets owners squeeze the sides of the U11 so they can launch an app or perform a function without the need to use the touchscreen. We found Edge Sense to be pretty useful, for the most part.
Inside, the U11 has the fastest mobile processor you can currently get in a smartphone, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. It also has either 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM, along with either 64 GB or 128 GB of storage, depending on where you buy it. The U11’s cameras, which according to DxOMark, are some of the best ever put into a smartphone, include a 12 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front-facing camera. The phone’s 3,000 mAh battery should last you for a full day on a single charge. Most recently, the phone got a big software upgrade that allows it to access Amazon’s popular Alexa digital assistant.
The unlocked version of the HTC U11 is currently selling for $649 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage in the US. While the phone is not perfect (it does not have a standard headphone jack and the company’s Sense UI needs a refresh) it’s overall an excellent high-end handset that has a reasonable price.
Specs
- 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534 ppi
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor
- 4/6 GB of RAM
- 64/128 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB
- 12 MP rear camera, 16 MP front camera
- 3,000 mAh battery
- Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- 153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm, 169 g
Alternatives
HTC U Ultra
The HTC U Ultra, which launched in March 2017, may not have the cool Edge Sense hardware that the U11 has, but it is still a very capable high-end handset. It has a larger 5.7-inch display, and includes a 2-inch secondary display on top for showing notifications and alerts, among other things. While the processor is a little slower (Qualcomm Snapdragon 821), the U Ultra shares many of the same specs as the newer U11, and you can get it for a cheaper price ($568 over at Amazon) — making it one of the best HTC phones you can get.
HTC 10
Best Mid-Range HTC phones
HTC U Play
- 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with 1,080 x 1,920 resolution
- MediaTek MT6755 P10 processor
- 3/4 GB of RAM
- 32/64 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 128 GB
- 16 MP rear camera, 16 MP front camera
- 2,500 mAh battery
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 46 x 72.9 x 8 mm, 145 g
Alternatives
HTC Desire 10 Pro
The Desire 10 Pro still has some excellent hardware for smartphone owners looking to save a few bucks. It includes a big 5.5-inch display, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The biggest compromise is the slower MediaTek Helo P10 processor, but that might be a small price to pay for a phone that currently costs about $275 on Amazon.
HTC One M9 Plus
This is one of the older HTC phones on this list, but it still packs a punch. The HTC One M9 Plus includes a 5.2-inch display with a Quad HD resolution and a dual rear camera set up, with a 20 MP main sensor combined with a 2.1 MP sensor that allows owners to refocus shots after the fact. The price tag of $296 on Amazon is also pretty resonable, although we would have liked to have a more powerful chip inside; the One M9 Plus has the MediaTek MT6795T processor.
Best Budget Phone
HTC One A9
The HTC One A9 is no spring chicken anymore; the phone was first released back in 2015. Yet for the price of just $170 you can get one of the best cheap HTC phones while still even getting newer software features, such as an update to Android 7.0 Nougat earlier this year. This former mid-range phone has now morphed into an excellent budget priced handset.
While the One A9 may just have a 5-inch display, you are still getting one with a full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. Inside, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor. You can get the phone with either 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM, along with either 16 GB or 32 GB of onboard storage. The rear camera has a 13 MP sensor. but it had high-end features like a f/2.0 aperture optical image stabilization (OIS). The front-facing camera has just 4 MP but still uses HTC’s UltraPixel technology. You get a 2,150 mAh battery in the One A9 which should last you up to a day on a single charge.
While the HTC One A9 wasn’t as impressive when it first launched as a flagship device, the price cuts make it an excellent choice now as a budget phone.
- 5-inch display with 1,080 x 1,920 resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor
- 2/3 GB of RAM
- 16/32 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 2 TB
- 13 MP rear camera, 4 MP front camera
- 2,150 mAh battery
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 145.75 x 70.8. x 7.26 mm, 143 g
Alternatives
HTC Desire 555
HTC Desire 650
The HTC Desire 650, first released in November 2016, comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Inside, the hardware specs are solid, with a 5-inch 720p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage, a 13 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front facing camera and a 2,200 mAh battery. It’s available now unlocked from Amazon for the price of $149.99.